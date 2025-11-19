Employee wants leave for Travis Scott Mumbai concert, calls it work-life balance: Social media quips, ‘Valid reason’

Gaurav Sharma, a finance professional, shared a humorous story on LinkedIn about feeling suddenly old. His realisation comes after seeing a strange leave request from a young team member.

“I think this might be the moment I officially realised I am getting old,” said the post.

The employee applied for “Sicko Leave”. Gaurav first assumed it was a spelling error for “sick leave”.

“I wanted to request leave for Wednesday, 19th November. Travis Scott is performing in Mumbai that day, and I've got tickets,” the young employee wrote.

“While it's important to work, it's just as important to vibe. So please consider this my official application for one day of Sicko Leave - purely in the interest of maintaining work-life balance and cultural relevance,” the leave request said.

“So I called him in and checked, ‘Hey, you meant sick leave on that email, right?’ And this young gentleman responds - very calmly - ‘No sir, Sicko Leave. Travis Scott is performing in Mumbai that day.’ I had to reread the email. Twice,” Sharma wrote on LinkedIn.

“Sicko leave” is a modern term for requesting time off to attend an entertainment event.

This left Gaurav shocked. He comes from a time when people asked for leave only due to illness, family functions or the classic excuse of a grandparent passing away.

“Apparently, attending a concert is now a valid reason to apply for leave. And we are giving it names too!” he added.

“Don’t get me wrong - I love music. But if concerts are now a reason to take a mid-week leave, I have clearly fostered the wrong work culture,” Sharma wrote.

Other LinkedIn users reacted humorously to the post.

“Even though I don’t belong to this generation (and I still come up with 100 believable excuses for a mid-week break), I’m honestly a bit jealous of them. They know how to draw boundaries and maintain balance,” came from one of them.

“I believe you have fostered the right work culture, When your team member has been able to openly tell you the truth of his actual reasons for taking a leave,” posted another.

Another quipped, “This is valid reason, sir.”

“The evolution of the "dead grandparent" excuse to "Travis Scott is performing" is truly the ultimate metric for measuring how times have changed,” commented another LinkedIn user.

One user wrote, “Asking for leave without having to justify the reason with fake, heavy or personal explanations is the new culture and this change was much needed.”

Travis Scott Mumbai concert American rapper Travis Scott performed in Mumbai tonight, 19 November 19. This is his first-ever show in the city. The event at Mahalaxmi Race Course started at 5 PM.

