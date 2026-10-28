Employees dance, celebrate as Haryana-based company gifts Kia Sonet SUVs to top-performing staff ahead of Diwali | Video

In a show of gratitude towards its employees, a pharmaceutical company in Haryana has gifted four brand-new Kia Sonet SUVs to its top-performing employees just days before Diwali, the festival of lights. MK Bhatia, a social worker and founder of MITS Healthcare in Panchkula, handed over the keys to the cars to the employees. Images and videos of the gesture are now doing the rounds on social media.

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Employees unveil their new cars In the video, Bhatia arrives at the dealership in a BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, where four SUVs stand covered in black cloth. The employees unveil their respective vehicles one by one as their colleagues cheer them on. The celebrations then continue with cake-cutting and dancing.

According to a report by Cartoq, the initiative aims to recognise employees' strong performance. One of the employees said he had been with the company for five years before being selected for the reward.

The company reportedly covered the initial down payment for the vehicles, while the monthly instalments are deducted from the employees' salaries. The cars have been registered in the names of the respective recipients.

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Company launches lucky draw for employees MITS Healthcare has also launched a lucky draw for employees who have completed at least 18 months with the company. Open to staff at all levels, from security guards to senior officials, the initiative aims to give more employees an opportunity to win a car.

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Company gifted 51 vehicles in 2025 This is the fourth consecutive year that the pharmaceutical company has rewarded its employees with cars.

In October 2025, Bhatia gifted 51 vehicles to high-performing employees as part of the company's Diwali celebrations. Bhatia credited his employees for the company's success, saying their dedication and hard work deserved recognition. MITS Healthcare has also rewarded its staff with vehicles in previous years. In 2024, the company gifted cars, including Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUVs, to 15 employees, The Indian Express reported.

Social media users praise the gesture The gesture has gone viral on social media, with many users praising Bhatia's generosity.

One user wrote, "God bless you, sir."

Another wrote, "That is so wholesome and heartwarming."

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A third user said, "Appreciate the gesture by the owners😍😍this is how we earn the loyalty of employees."

"Happy moments for your valuable team members, and they are blessed. Kind wishes and lots of happiness," another user commented.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.