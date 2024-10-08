Emraan Hashmi-Sunny Leone’s ‘son’ found in Bihar; funny Instagram post goes viral, netizens say, The nepotism we support

A viral exam form from a Bihar university features a student claiming Bollywood stars as parents, leading to humorous reactions online. The post has received over 2.2 lakh likes, with users making jokes about nepotism and fictional family connections.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated8 Oct 2024, 05:25 PM IST
Emraan Hashmi-Sunny Leone’s ‘son’ found in Bihar; funny Instagram post goes viral, netizens say, The nepotism we support
Emraan Hashmi-Sunny Leone’s ‘son’ found in Bihar; funny Instagram post goes viral, netizens say, The nepotism we support

Profile details of a university student in Bihar have started hilarious reactions on social media. A viral image of an exam form featuring a student named Kundan has amused social media users. Kundan humorously listed his parents as Bollywood stars Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone.

The form, dated from 2017 to 2020, for BA Honours Part 2 is from Dhanraj Bhagat Degree College, affiliated with Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University. Shared by the Instagram account Rare Indian Images, the post has received over 2.2 lakh likes and sparked widespread laughter online.

“The nepotism we support,” wrote one user whereas another quipped, “Grandfather - Mukesh Bhatt.”

“Grandfather --- Jonny Singh and grandmother --- Miya Khalifa,” commented one user while another wrote, “Mummy toh famous hai bhai ki (His mother is really famous).”

“Obviously it has to be bihar university,” came from another while another user asked, “Kabse sunny behen ka shadi emran bhai se hua (When did Sunny get married to Emraan?”

Rare Indian Images regularly shares posts that go viral on social media. In one of the posts, it shared a photo of PM Modi and Mahatma Gandhi riding a scooter together. No, it’s not artificial intelligence creating an AI image. Basically, they are lookalikes.

Netizens commented wholeheartedly on that post.

“2024 is really full of unexpected comebacks and collabs,” one user wrote while another joked, “Photo shot by Nathuram Godse.”

In another post, the Instagram account shared a person holding the photo of a candle on their mobile while attending a candle march.

“Main bhi isi mombati ke niche pdhta hu jab light chli jati h (I study under the light of this candle whenever there is a power cut),” posted one user.

“Bro is living in 2060,” commented another whereas another opined, “It's the thought that counts.”

“Modern problems require modern solutions,” came from another.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 05:25 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsEmraan Hashmi-Sunny Leone’s ‘son’ found in Bihar; funny Instagram post goes viral, netizens say, The nepotism we support

