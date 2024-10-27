‘End up pitching my business’: Bengaluru-based entrepreneur says ‘dating as a founder is tough’; netizens react

  • A LinkedIn post by entrepreneur Divyanshu Shekhar on the challenges of dating as a founder has sparked debate on Reddit.

Riya R Alex
Published27 Oct 2024, 07:20 PM IST
Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Divyanshu Shekhar shares his dating life experience as a founder.
Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Divyanshu Shekhar shares his dating life experience as a founder.(LinkedIn)

Divyanshu Shekhar, a Bengaluru-based CEO, was trolled on social media platforms after he shared his dating experience as an entrepreneur, and termed it ‘tough’ as he ends up pitching his business plan.

In a LinkedIn post, Shekhar mentioned that dating as a start-up founder has become a challenge.

“Dating as a founder is tough. I go in hoping to talk about feelings... and somehow end up pitching my business plan.

"Is it even a real date if I didn't try to explain my 'vision'?” added Shekhar.

Divyanshu Shekhar is co-founder and CEO of a start-up named Zero, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Also Read | Why people have fallen out of love with dating apps

Several LinkedIn users commented on his post, advising him to keep a balance between personal and professional life.

“You need to keep your personal and professional lives separate but has any girl showed interest in funding your venture ? One quick way to check is if she is showing any interest in splitting the bill first. Pitch only if your date wants to split the bill,” wrote one user.

Also Read | Startup founder slams ’hustle culture’ after ending up in hospital

Another user advised, “Navigating founder life is a unique journey! Balancing personal chats with business pitches can be tricky, but it's all part of the startup adventure!”

“No one defined that a date is not real if you talk about achieving greatness in life with your date, so I guess it is all good,” added another.

However, his post was not limited to LinkedIn. The post garnered further attention when a social media user named@algolian_suntigershared a screenshot of his post on Reddit with the caption, “What’s a real date?”

Also Read | Online dating apps haven’t made it any easier to find a life partner

The post sparked a debate among Reddit users on the challenges of balancing professional and personal life among young entrepreneurs. Several users criticised Shekhar and shared their own dating experience.

“This is exactly why my SIL (sister-in-law) broke up with a founder. Real life lunatic indeed,” commented one user.

“I had a friend who talked to a guy like this, total workaholic with low self esteem. I could see right through him. She finally went on a first date and he brought blue prints to dinner offering her a condo for her in another state. Total whack job. She blocked him immediately,” wrote another Reddit user.

“Dating as a founder is tough, but it’s even tougher when you’re married,” added another.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Oct 2024, 07:20 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends‘End up pitching my business’: Bengaluru-based entrepreneur says ‘dating as a founder is tough’; netizens react

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,305.00700.00
      Chennai
      80,311.00700.00
      Delhi
      80,463.00700.00
      Kolkata
      80,315.00700.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.