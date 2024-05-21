‘Ended up better than I imagined': Here's why netizens are lauding the viral dowry calculator on Shaadi.com
Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal-led Shadi.com surprises users with a 'Dowry Calculator' feature, redirecting to statistics on dowry deaths in India, promoting a dowry-free society.
Popular Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal-led Shadi.com sparked a buzz on social media with its recent innovative feature, where the people looking to get married can check how much dowry they are worth. The new feature shocked the social media users, who posted about their surprising turn of events.