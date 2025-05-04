‘England chala jaunga’: Pakistan MP's reply on war with India breaks internet; BJP says THIS

Amid fears of a war between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam attack, a Pakistani MP's plan in case such a scenario break out is taking over the internet.

Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, a member of Pakistan's National Assembly and former aide of jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, made a controversial statement, with videos of the alleged comment going viral on social media.

The legislator was questioned by a journalist about a possible war and if he would take up arms and go to the border to fight if something like that happens.

Surprisingly, Sher Afzal Khan Marwat made it clear he won't do any such thing, as per the video.

“Agar jung badh jaati hai toh main England chala jaunga (I will go to England if war breaks out with India),” he said in a curt reply.

He also made a controversial statement about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when asked if the Indian leader would back down in order to de-escalate the tensions with Pakistan.

“Is Modi my family member that he will step back just because I say so,” he said sarcastically.

Mint could not independently verify the authenticity or the timeline of the video.

Watch the video here:

The comment went viral on social media, with users saying that even Pakistani leaders do not trust the Pakistan Army.

Sher Afzal Khan Marwat earlier a member of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. However, following repeated criticism of the party, he was removed from key posts.

BJP reacts The BJP reacted to the Pakistan MP's comments.

“Pakistan is convinced that it neither has trust in its army nor in its defence capabilities. Pakistani ministers have booked tickets for their families to England and other countries,” BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari told news agency ANI.

“There is a consensus in Pakistan that it cannot fight India's defence capabilities. The people of Pakistan and the entire world think that under the leadership of PM Modi, India is going to give a befitting reply to Pakistan.” Advertisement

Pahalgam terror attack Tensions between India and Pakistan have been high since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly tourists. India has flagged “cross-border links” on the attack, while taking strategic actions against Pakistan.

