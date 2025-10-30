Enrique Iglesias in Mumbai: Bailamos singer’s Namaste, kisses and flying phone selfie break the Internet

Pop icon Enrique Iglesias made a dazzling return to India after 13 years, setting Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds alight with music, memories, and moments that sent the internet into a frenzy. The sold-out show drew more than 25,000 fans, transforming the venue into a glowing sea of phones, lights, and chants as the 50-year-old superstar delivered one electrifying hit after another.

The Latin pop legend performed a setlist packed with his chart-toppers — from Hero and Bailamos to I Like It and Rhythm Divine — sending fans down a nostalgic 2000s spiral. But beyond the music, it was Iglesias’ playful spontaneity and fan interactions that became the real show-stealers of the night.

In one viral clip, a fan hurled a phone onto the stage mid-performance. Iglesias, ever the showman, caught it effortlessly with one hand, smiled, snapped a selfie flashing his trademark peace sign — and threw it back into the crowd, earning a thunderous roar. The video, now flooding social media, perfectly captured his charm and quick wit.

Another fan-favourite moment saw the Spanish singer greeting the Mumbai crowd with a warm “Namaste”, instantly winning hearts. Later, he climbed down to greet fans near the barricades, giving hugs, high-fives, and even sharing a quick kiss with one elated admirer — a moment that predictably went viral within minutes.

The evening began with high-energy sets by EDM duo Progressive Brothers and Indo-Canadian pop star Jonita Gandhi, before Iglesias took over for a 90-minute performance filled with dance, emotion, and connection.

The concert also turned into a Bollywood-studded affair, with Malaika Arora, Vidya Balan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Sonal Chauhan, Rubina Dilaik, and Lauren Gottlieb spotted in the crowd. Malaika, dressed in a chic white tank and brown trousers, became a trending topic herself after videos showed her dancing, cheering, and blowing kisses toward the stage.

The Mumbai show marked Iglesias’ third visit to India, with a second performance scheduled for Friday night, expected to draw an even bigger audience.