Enrique Iglesias India Tour 2025: When and where to book tickets for the 'Bailamos' singer's concert in Mumbai

Enrique Iglesias will perform in Mumbai on October 30, 2025, marking his first concert in India since 2012. The event is expected to attract over 30,000 fans and is part of his global tour, with ticket sales starting June 20, 2025.

Enrique Iglesias will be in India for his concert in Mumbai.
Enrique Iglesias is set to make a long-awaited return to India with a one-night-only concert in Mumbai on October 30, 2025. The Spanish pop star, known for global hits like ‘Hero’ and ‘Bailando’, will perform at the MMRDA Grounds in BKC. 

The show is expected to draw a crowd of over 30,000 fans.

This marks Iglesias’ first performance in India since his sold-out tour in 2012. The Mumbai concert is part of his global tour and comes just before his scheduled stop in Abu Dhabi. It is being produced by EVA Live in partnership with BEW Live.

Fans looking to attend can now register through the District App, with ticket sales scheduled in multiple phases.

Mastercard Pre-sale Phase 1:

Starts: Friday, June 20, 12 PM IST

Ends: Sunday, June 22, 12 PM IST

Available on: Priceless.com

Mastercard Pre-sale Phase 2:

Starts: Sunday, June 22, 12 PM IST

Ends: Friday, June 27, 12 PM IST

Available on: District App

General Sale:

Begins: Friday, June 27, 5 PM IST

Mastercard users will also have access to exclusive packages that include artist interactions and curated local experiences.

Calling it a “historic moment,” EVA Live founder Deepak Chaudhary said, “With a resurgence of interest in iconic global performers, Enrique’s return reaffirms our mission to deliver world-class entertainment.”

Fan reactions to Enrique's concert

Unable to hide his excitement, a fan wrote on X, “OMG I can't wait to see you in Mumbai, my childhood dream hero kike. Once in a lifetime opportunity for all Indian fans.”

Another fan from Delhi wrote, “WHY NOT DELHI (but i'll go to Mumbai anyway so what's the point).” 

India has seen a rise in international acts recently, including Coldplay, Akon, and Maroon 5, with more on the way.

