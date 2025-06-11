Enrique Iglesias India Tour 2025: When and where to book tickets for the 'Bailamos' singer's concert in Mumbai

Enrique Iglesias is set to make a long-awaited return to India with a one-night-only concert in Mumbai on October 30, 2025. The Spanish pop star, known for global hits like ‘Hero’ and ‘Bailando’, will perform at the MMRDA Grounds in BKC.
The show is expected to draw a crowd of over 30,000 fans.
This marks Iglesias’ first performance in India since his sold-out tour in 2012. The Mumbai concert is part of his global tour and comes just before his scheduled stop in Abu Dhabi. It is being produced by EVA Live in partnership with BEW Live.
Fans looking to attend can now register through the District App, with ticket sales scheduled in multiple phases.
Mastercard Pre-sale Phase 1:
Starts: Friday, June 20, 12 PM IST
Ends: Sunday, June 22, 12 PM IST
Available on: Priceless.com
Starts: Sunday, June 22, 12 PM IST
Ends: Friday, June 27, 12 PM IST
Available on: District App
Begins: Friday, June 27, 5 PM IST
Mastercard users will also have access to exclusive packages that include artist interactions and curated local experiences.
Calling it a “historic moment,” EVA Live founder Deepak Chaudhary said, “With a resurgence of interest in iconic global performers, Enrique’s return reaffirms our mission to deliver world-class entertainment.”
Unable to hide his excitement, a fan wrote on X, “OMG I can't wait to see you in Mumbai, my childhood dream hero kike. Once in a lifetime opportunity for all Indian fans.”
Another fan from Delhi wrote, “WHY NOT DELHI (but i'll go to Mumbai anyway so what's the point).”
India has seen a rise in international acts recently, including Coldplay, Akon, and Maroon 5, with more on the way.
