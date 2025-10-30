Enrique Iglesias in Mumbai: Metro timings extended, list of dos and don’ts for concert-goers

Enrique Iglesias, the Grammy-winning Spanish singer, delivered a spectacular performance at his first show in India after 13 years on Wednesday. Excitement ran high as fans filled the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) - where he had performed in 2004 also. To make travel easier for attendees, Mumbai Metro extended its services till midnight on the concert days, i.e. 29 and 30 October.

According to the latest update from Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line), the last trains from Aarey and BKC to Cuffe Parade will now run until midnight. The extended service will allow commuters and eventgoers to stay out later without worrying about missing the final train, which previously departed at 10:30 p.m.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), the Mumbai Metro Line 3 team announced, “Mumbai Heading to the Enrique Concert at BKC? Don’t rush the finale, Aqualine’s got you covered. Train services will run till 12 midnight on both concert days — 29th & 30th October 2025. Travel safe, travel smart with Metro Line 3."

Enrique Iglesias concert at BKC: Key details for attendees The Enrique Iglesias concert at MMRDA Grounds, BKC, is open to attendees aged five and above. All visitors must wear their District Smart Band and carry valid photo ID throughout the event. Re-entry is not permitted.

Timings: Gates open at 2 p.m., with performances by Progressive Brothers and Jonita Gandhi starting at 6 p.m. Enrique’s main act begins at 8 p.m., and the concert concludes by 10 p.m. Entry is through Gate 1 for VIPs and Gate 3 for general access.

Getting there: The nearest Metro station is BKC (Aqua Line), about 1.4 km away, with services extended till midnight on concert days. Cityflo will operate special return buses, bookable via the app. Nearby railway stations include Kurla (2.7 km) and Bandra (3.3 km).

Parking and accessibility: No parking is available inside. Attendees are advised to use public transport or carpool. Paid parking is available near Jio World Garden, Trident, and MMRDA lots, while limited free parking is at R2 and Parinee Grounds. A wheelchair-accessible drop-off zone, entry (Gate 1), and viewing areas are provided.