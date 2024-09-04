‘Entire culture has changed’: Meghan Markle not going back to acting again; here’s why

Meghan Markle, a former actress known for Suits, left acting after marrying Prince Harry in 2018. Following 'Megxit', rumours of her Hollywood return surfaced, alongside reports of the couple considering a move to Malibu from Montecito, drawn by its celebrity appeal and proximity to Los Angeles.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published4 Sep 2024, 10:40 AM IST
‘Entire culture has changed’: Meghan Markle not going back to acting again; here’s why (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)
‘Entire culture has changed’: Meghan Markle not going back to acting again; here’s why (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)

Meghan Markle worked as an actress before marrying Prince Harry and becoming the Duchess of Sussex. She made her name after playing Rachel Zane in Suits for seven seasons. Meghan left acting in 2018 when she got married into the British Royal Family.

Since “Megxit” - her stepping back from Royal duties, rumours surfaced about Meghan possibly returning to Hollywood.

There have been reports that Harry and Meghan might be considering moving to a different home in Los Angeles. They have reportedly been looking at Malibu as a potential new location known for its scenic beauty and proximity to Los Angeles.

Also Read | Prince Harry, overshadowed by Meghan Markle, feels ‘isolated’ in US

The couple currently lives in an expensive mansion in Montecito, but travelling to downtown Los Angeles can take up to three hours.

Malibu, on the other hand, is a popular area among many celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Cher and Charlize Theron.

Meghan Markle's interview

Meghan’s 2022 Vanity Fair interview, however, pained a different picture. The interview was conducted soon after the Queen's death.

"I left Suits right after the 100th episode, in 2018. I didn't think I'd ever be in the entertainment industry again. But the entire culture has changed; streamers have changed things,” The Mirror quoted Meghan as saying.

Also Read | ‘This girl’: Prince Harry could see through William’s comments about Meghan Mark

According to Meghan, during the '90s, everyone would come together at the same time to watch a show. But, that does not happen in today's world.

"When I was doing Suits, that character, Rachel Zane, was in your living room with you while you were in your pyjamas eating Chinese takeout. That's how connected the experience felt then,” she said.

Also Read | Why doesn’t Meghan Markle talk to her family anymore? Her stepmother says...

“But to create a cultural moment or conversation requires something different today. Podcasting has been really interesting in that way. It might be one of the only remaining forums where people are alone to listen. Where else do you have that opportunity?" Meghan added.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Sep 2024, 10:40 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends‘Entire culture has changed’: Meghan Markle not going back to acting again; here’s why

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC

    404.40
    11:04 AM | 4 SEP 2024
    -1.9 (-0.47%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.20
    11:04 AM | 4 SEP 2024
    3 (1.01%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    312.70
    11:04 AM | 4 SEP 2024
    -9.45 (-2.93%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    356.00
    11:04 AM | 4 SEP 2024
    0.45 (0.13%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    721.75
    11:03 AM | 4 SEP 2024
    47.85 (7.1%)

    B E M L

    4,046.55
    11:03 AM | 4 SEP 2024
    194.75 (5.06%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    4,678.00
    11:03 AM | 4 SEP 2024
    222.5 (4.99%)

    Indigo Paints

    1,516.60
    11:02 AM | 4 SEP 2024
    66.35 (4.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,639.00626.00
      Chennai
      73,210.00-160.00
      Delhi
      72,638.00-661.00
      Kolkata
      73,782.001,198.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue