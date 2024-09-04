Meghan Markle, a former actress known for Suits, left acting after marrying Prince Harry in 2018. Following 'Megxit', rumours of her Hollywood return surfaced, alongside reports of the couple considering a move to Malibu from Montecito, drawn by its celebrity appeal and proximity to Los Angeles.

Meghan Markle worked as an actress before marrying Prince Harry and becoming the Duchess of Sussex. She made her name after playing Rachel Zane in Suits for seven seasons. Meghan left acting in 2018 when she got married into the British Royal Family.

Since “Megxit" - her stepping back from Royal duties, rumours surfaced about Meghan possibly returning to Hollywood.

There have been reports that Harry and Meghan might be considering moving to a different home in Los Angeles. They have reportedly been looking at Malibu as a potential new location known for its scenic beauty and proximity to Los Angeles.

The couple currently lives in an expensive mansion in Montecito, but travelling to downtown Los Angeles can take up to three hours.

Malibu, on the other hand, is a popular area among many celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Cher and Charlize Theron.

Meghan Markle's interview Meghan's 2022 Vanity Fair interview, however, pained a different picture. The interview was conducted soon after the Queen's death.

"I left Suits right after the 100th episode, in 2018. I didn't think I'd ever be in the entertainment industry again. But the entire culture has changed; streamers have changed things," The Mirror quoted Meghan as saying.

According to Meghan, during the '90s, everyone would come together at the same time to watch a show. But, that does not happen in today's world.

"When I was doing Suits, that character, Rachel Zane, was in your living room with you while you were in your pyjamas eating Chinese takeout. That's how connected the experience felt then," she said.