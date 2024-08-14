Entire Royal Family conspired against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Expert reveals what Sussexes believed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, felt that the Royal Family was plotting against them, an expert has claimed.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published14 Aug 2024, 11:48 AM IST
Entire Royal Family conspired against Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle: Expert reveals what Sussexes believed
Entire Royal Family conspired against Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle: Expert reveals what Sussexes believed(REUTERS)

A photo featuring Prince George may have influenced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to leave the Royal Family, an expert suggests.

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex reportedly felt that the Royal Family was plotting against them, and the picture only strengthened their belief. The image, taken in Buckingham Palace's throne room, included the late Queen with Prince Charles, Prince William and a young Prince George.

Also Read | The ‘laughable hypocrisy’ of Harry-Meghan: Sussexes slammed for Colombia visit

The photo's release was shortly followed by the Sussexes announcing their decision to step back from Royal duties in early 2020.

"The Royal couple suspected that the entire institution was conspiring against them. As they saw it, the evidence was all around them. The unspoken code was straightforward: the monarchy's future was assured, with or without Meghan and Harry," The Mirror quoted author Andrew Morton as writing in his book, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.

Also Read | Harry, Meghan ‘irrelevant’ after Kate’s cancer; William has nothing to fear

The feeling that Harry and Meghan, despite their global appeal, were not high on the Royal hierarchy was reinforced when Harry set up a private meeting with the Queen in early January.

However, Harry’s decision to cancel a planned meeting with the Queen, where he wanted to talk about his Royal role, confirmed some of the couple’s fears, according to Morton.

Also Read | Prince Harry Meghan Markle ‘eager to mend’ ties with Royals because of Trump?

The meeting was suddenly called off, said the author. Charles reportedly believed it resulted from internal Royal dynamics, with concerns that Harry might use anything the Queen agreed upon during informal talks “as a negotiating tactic”.

Harry-Meghan leaving Royal Family

During an interview with The Mirror, Morton shared that Prince Harry and Meghan had started considering leaving the Royal Family much sooner than people assumed.

He mentioned that discussions about their departure started only six months after their wedding. Harry even met Oprah Winfrey in a London hotel as early as November 2018 to explore other possibilities, Morton claimed.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 11:48 AM IST
HomeNewsTrendsEntire Royal Family conspired against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Expert reveals what Sussexes believed

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    143.90
    11:50 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -5 (-3.36%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.50
    11:50 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.7 (-0.43%)

    Vedanta

    408.50
    11:50 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -14.2 (-3.36%)

    Tata Power

    403.90
    11:50 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -4.4 (-1.08%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    PB Fintech

    1,586.95
    11:41 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    105.95 (7.15%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    954.10
    11:41 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    58.9 (6.58%)

    PCBL

    396.95
    11:41 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    21.95 (5.85%)

    SJVN

    143.25
    11:41 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    6.3 (4.6%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,064.00-132.00
      Chennai
      72,416.00779.00
      Delhi
      72,276.001,058.00
      Kolkata
      72,135.00148.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.18/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue