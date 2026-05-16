Entrepreneur flags layoffs, shutdown fears amid West Asia crisis: ‘Very painful for businesses’

A post by a textile entrepreneur on X has triggered widespread conversations online about the growing economic uncertainty businesses may face in the months ahead due to escalating tensions in West Asia. The post, which highlighted concerns over rising raw material costs and the possibility of layoffs across industries, quickly gained traction on social media.

Advertisement

Entrepreneur warns next six months could be ‘very painful’ The discussion began after garment entrepreneur Akshay Jain shared a bleak outlook for businesses. In his now viral post, Jain warned that the next six months could be “very painful” as the prices of raw materials continue to rise amid the ongoing geopolitical crisis.

He cautioned that if costs keep increasing at the current rate, multiple sectors could witness large-scale layoffs and even company shutdowns. Jain further described the sharp rise in input costs as “absolutely unsustainable”, particularly for businesses already functioning on narrow profit margins.

Entrepreneurs discuss challenges of rising costs and weak demand Jain’s comments resonated with several entrepreneurs and professionals, many of whom joined the discussion to share the difficulties they are currently facing.

Advertisement

One user argued that the economic slowdown may extend well beyond six months, suggesting that small and medium-sized businesses could take nearly two years to recover properly. According to the commenter, rising operational expenses, labour shortages and sluggish consumer demand have created conditions many young entrepreneurs have never dealt with before.

Another user said the effects of the crisis would likely spread beyond businesses and impact sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, technology and raw materials. The commenter also expressed concern that India could struggle to cope if the global situation deteriorates further.

Advertisement

Founders say scaling businesses has become difficult Several founders also spoke about the challenge of managing rising operational costs while consumers continue to cut spending. One entrepreneur noted that although expenses and product costs had increased by more than 20%, businesses were unable to raise prices proportionately because customers were spending cautiously. The user added that expanding operations in the current climate had become extremely difficult.

Travel entrepreneur recalls Covid-era struggles An entrepreneur from the travel essentials industry shared that declining travel activity was already affecting sales. The founder recalled how the company managed to survive during the Covid-19 pandemic by shifting to mask production, but said the present situation feels even more difficult because the business now operates a larger factory and supports more employees.

Advertisement

The entrepreneur added that deciding which products to manufacture and sell amid such uncertainty had become a major challenge.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint does not endorse them.)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.