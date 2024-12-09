Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Entrepreneur Rishi Parti buys luxury DLF penthouse in Gurugram for 190 crore. All you need to know about him

Entrepreneur Rishi Parti buys luxury DLF penthouse in Gurugram for ₹190 crore. All you need to know about him

Livemint

  • The luxurious penthouse, part of DLF Camellias on Golf Course Road in Gurugram, measures 16,290 sq ft.

Rishi Parti, founder of Info-x Software Technology. (Photo: Linkedin)

In one of the most expensive residential apartment deals in India, a luxury penthouse in Haryana’s Gurugram was recently sold for 190 crore.

The penthouse, located in DLF Camellias on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road, measures 16,290 sq ft.

Rishi Parti, a 47-year-old entrepreneur, is the buyer of this luxury penthouse.

The transaction for the high-end residential property was registered on December 2, where a stamp duty of 13.30 crore was paid.

Who is Rishi Parti?

Parti is the founder and managing director of Info-x Software Technology Pvt Ltd — a Gurugram-based company — that works in logistics and digitalisation.

He established the company in 2001 at the age of 24 years.

Currently, Info-x Software has operations in 15 countries and employs around 150 people. It offers logistic services to shippers and carriers through cutting-edge technology.

Parti is also an angel investor and a director at Find My Stay Pvt Ltd and Integrator Ventures Pvt Ltd.

Gurugram real estate

A few months ago, an 11,000-square-foot apartment in DLF Camellias was sold for 114 crore.

Gurugram has witnessed a strong demand for luxury residences in a short time.

Several high-value properties have been established in Gurugram’s Golf Course Road area, which is referred to as a billionaires’ enclave in North India.

Realty major DLF is planning to invest around 8,000 crore to develop an ultra-luxury housing project in Gurugram, as it seeks to encash strong demand for premium homes, according to a recent report by news agency PTI.

In October, DLF did a pre-launch of its 17-acre super-luxury housing project ‘The Dahlias’ at DLF 5, Gurugram.

The company will develop around 420 apartments in this project, which is the second ultra-luxury offering from DLF after the successful delivery of ‘The Camellias’.

