In one of the most expensive residential apartment deals in India, a luxury penthouse in Haryana’s Gurugram was recently sold for ₹190 crore.
The penthouse, located in DLF Camellias on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road, measures 16,290 sq ft.
Rishi Parti, a 47-year-old entrepreneur, is the buyer of this luxury penthouse.
The transaction for the high-end residential property was registered on December 2, where a stamp duty of ₹13.30 crore was paid.
Who is Rishi Parti?
Parti is the founder and managing director of Info-x Software Technology Pvt Ltd — a Gurugram-based company — that works in logistics and digitalisation.
He established the company in 2001 at the age of 24 years.
Currently, Info-x Software has operations in 15 countries and employs around 150 people. It offers logistic services to shippers and carriers through cutting-edge technology.
Parti is also an angel investor and a director at Find My Stay Pvt Ltd and Integrator Ventures Pvt Ltd.
Gurugram real estate
A few months ago, an 11,000-square-foot apartment in DLF Camellias was sold for ₹114 crore.
Gurugram has witnessed a strong demand for luxury residences in a short time.
Several high-value properties have been established in Gurugram’s Golf Course Road area, which is referred to as a billionaires’ enclave in North India.
Realty major DLF is planning to invest around ₹8,000 crore to develop an ultra-luxury housing project in Gurugram, as it seeks to encash strong demand for premium homes, according to a recent report by news agency PTI.
In October, DLF did a pre-launch of its 17-acre super-luxury housing project ‘The Dahlias’ at DLF 5, Gurugram.
The company will develop around 420 apartments in this project, which is the second ultra-luxury offering from DLF after the successful delivery of ‘The Camellias’.