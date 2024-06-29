Entrepreneur shares video of ’India’s first trading cafe’; netizens say, ’for amateurs only’

Entrepreneur Aditya Kondawar shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, about Bulls & Traders Cafe located 650 metres from Vashi railway station, Navi Mumbai. He shared this post showing his interest in visiting the cafe.

Aditya Kondawar is a Partner and Vice President at Complete Circle Capital Pvt. Ltd., a financial and wealth management private sector firm.

The video shows that the cafe offers an infrastructure with live screens to monitor the stock market and a cafe seating area for traders to come in and combine their trading experience with a cafe seating area accompanied by food and coffee.

India's first trading cafe - Situated in Vashi, Navi Mumbai



Need to check it out on my next visit



On a lighter note - Market top ban raha hain kya guys? 😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/Zn726xdvBz — Aditya Kondawar (@aditya_kondawar) June 29, 2024

The establishment offers coffee and food for the customers. Apart from the cafe business, Bulls & Traders Cafe offers stock market courses from a basic to advanced level, according to the website. Currently, the company has a subscriber base of more than 900 enrolled.

Netizen reactions to the post: “Capital wipeout hone par ussi cafe mai kaam bhi milega,” posted @The Chartians, reacting to the post with a comment about getting a job at the cafe after losing all the capital invested.

There were a few other challenging the post like Jaywalker (@chalotweetkaro) posted a picture of another cafe called ‘Investocafe’ located in West Bengal's capital city Kolkata.

Exists since long time in Kolkata 😀 pic.twitter.com/V4eHprRzzY — jaywalker 🚩🇮🇳 (@chalotweetkaro) June 29, 2024

Others like Salman Modak (@salman2903) commented, “Haha...I am sure you won't get serious traders there. Or rather those who trade there are amateurs.” And Larissa Fernand (@MoneyTalkWithL) posted, “I’m sure they get ripped off on the coffee too.”