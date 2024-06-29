Entrepreneur Aditya Kondawar gave a shout out in a post on X about Bulls & Traders Cafe located in Vashi, Navi Mumbai - a concept cafe for market traders looking for a cafe atmosphere.

Aditya Kondawar is a Partner and Vice President at Complete Circle Capital Pvt. Ltd., a financial and wealth management private sector firm.

The video shows that the cafe offers an infrastructure with live screens to monitor the stock market and a cafe seating area for traders to come in and combine their trading experience with a cafe seating area accompanied by food and coffee.

The establishment offers coffee and food for the customers. Apart from the cafe business, Bulls & Traders Cafe offers stock market courses from a basic to advanced level, according to the website. Currently, the company has a subscriber base of more than 900 enrolled.

Netizen reactions to the post: "Capital wipeout hone par ussi cafe mai kaam bhi milega," posted @The Chartians, reacting to the post with a comment about getting a job at the cafe after losing all the capital invested.

There were a few other challenging the post like Jaywalker (@chalotweetkaro) posted a picture of another cafe called ‘Investocafe’ located in West Bengal's capital city Kolkata.

Others like Salman Modak (@salman2903) commented, “Haha...I am sure you won't get serious traders there. Or rather those who trade there are amateurs." And Larissa Fernand (@MoneyTalkWithL) posted, “I’m sure they get ripped off on the coffee too."

Market records high but closes low this week: The Nifty 50 Index reached the 24,000 mark on June 27, the latest 1,000-point rally has been the fastest ever taking 17 sessions, according to brokerage firm Geojit Financial Services. But the Indian stock market indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended with losses after Friday, June 28th trading session, ending their four-day winning streak.

