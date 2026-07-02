Entrepreneur thanks IndiGo for going the ‘extra mile’ for him; netizens say ‘kindness often goes unnoticed’

Standard complaints about airline delays, baggage mishaps, and rude staff are social media staples and rarely surprise netizens anymore. However, in a refreshing post, an entrepreneur travelling to Nagpur via budget carrier IndiGo had only kind words for the airline staff.

He complimented the IndiGo staff member who went above and beyond, spending 15 full minutes meticulously securing a poorly packed carpet. The entrepreneur also noted that humans are always quick to point out mistakes, and therefore, he felt obligated to be just as loud in his appreciation.

‘The extra mile’ Taking to social media, entrepreneur Nasser Saleh shared a rare note of appreciation for IndiGo, publicly thanking a crew member named Shardul for going the “extra mile” to help him.

“I was travelling from Nagpur airport today, and I was in a hurry, so I packed my car very recklessly and before checking in, the Indigo staff named Shardul, made an entire cellophane tape out of stickers,” Nasser shared. “It took him 15 full minutes.”

The entrepreneur also shared that he had told Shardul, “It was just a carpet, don't worry,” but he still did it for him.

Touched by the kind gesture, Nasser said, “Since we are very vocal about the mistakes they do I think that way we are also obligated to appreciate the little things and the effort that they put in.” “Good job!”

“We have been very vocal about the mistakes airlines make. So I think we’re equally obligated to appreciate the people who go the extra mile when they don’t have to,” the entrepreneur wrote while sharing the reel. “Thank you, Shardul. Thank you, Indigo!”

In the comment section, Naseer tagged Shardul and said, “Thank you!” To this, the IndiGo employee said, “It was a pleasure having you on board with us!💙”

How did netizens react: The post has sparked a wider conversation online about the importance of recognising exceptional customer service in the aviation industry. Social media users appreciated Shardul's splendid work ethic and thanked Nasser for acknowledging and sharing his kindness with the virtual world.

“It takes a big heart to appreciate someone being kind...” a user said. “It shows the goodness in you, too, sir ❤️,” another added.

A netizen said, “In a world where overreacting gets the views and kindness often goes unnoticed, it’s refreshing to see someone appreciate the little things. So glad you noticed. Keep going.”

“Once my senior taught me, people won't remember your name; they remember your efforts and dedication. Thanks, Mr, for sharing it,” commented another user.