Entrepreneur with $4.2B net worth makes partner and kids fly economy while he travels business class.

British entrepreneur John Caudwell, whose net worth is estimated at $4.2 billion by Forbes, is known for his modest approach to family life. The founder of the now-defunct mobile phone retailer Phones 4u and Singlepoint, both of which he sold - has turned his attention to real estate investing while raising his three children with partner Modesta Vžesniauskaitė.

Eight Children, One Stepchild, Grounded Upbringing Caudwell is a father to eight children, including a stepchild, with ages spanning from 2 to 47. Writing for Business Insider, the 73-year-old revealed that his own childhood was marked by “next to nothing”, and he is determined not to overcompensate by spoiling his own children.

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“I don't want my kids to have next to nothing, but I don't want to overcorrect the way that some rich people do,” he explained.

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Family life without nannies or luxuries Contrary to expectations of billionaire living, the Caudwell household is reportedly disciplined and hands-on. The family employs just two housekeepers, relying on school for education, structure, and entertainment. “We do most of the parenting and don't have nannies. I have two housekeepers who help out, but school is the real answer, from 9 am until 4 pm. That gives them discipline, entertainment, interest, and education,” he said.

Caudwell also revealed that he avoids extravagant spending on his children. They rarely fly private and often travel economy even when he books business class for himself. “For instance, when we go on the superyacht for a family holiday, that's mainly a treat for me,” he said.

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“The adult children have to make their own way to the boat. The younger ones travel in economy with Modesta — I'll take business class most of the time — and we take the budget airline easyJet. We have to demonstrate to them what normal life is like,” he added.

Designer clothes not part of the household The billionaire applies the same practical philosophy to clothing. His children rarely wear designer brands, instead receiving clothes from high-street stores such as Zara and Primark. “They have virtually no designer clothes — maybe some that they got as presents, but we buy them clothes from Zara and Primark. If you go to Gucci and pay a thousand pounds, are the kids any happier? No, they're not. Do they end up having a very spoiled attitude? Yeah, they probably do,” Caudwell said.

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.