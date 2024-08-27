‘Envy, dishonour, pride’: Reason for divorce with Hardik Pandya? Natasa’s cryptic post fans further speculations

Since the time Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their separation in July, there have been constant speculation about the reason for their divorce. Now, the ex-wife of one of India's best cricket all-rounder has shared a cryptic message about "love" on her Instagram story.

The passage is from 1 Corinthians 13:4-8 in the Bible. It describes the nature of love and its enduring qualities. It emphasises that love is patient, kind, and free from pride and wrongdoing, and it endures through all circumstances.

The post reads, “Love is patient. Love is kind. It does not envy. It does not boast. It is not proud. It does not dishonour others. It is not self-seeking. It is not easily angered."

It further read, "It keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always preserves. Love never fails.”

Natasa's insta post

This post came just a day after a report suggested that Natasha tried to keep up with Hardik's 'too full of himself' personality, but grew tired of it.

"He was too flamboyant for her, too full of himself. Natasa could not handle it anymore. She realised that there was a major gap between how they were as people. She tried to match it up to him but it made her feel uncomfortable. This was a never-ending process so it became tiring after a while. Natasa was not able to keep pace hence she decided to take a step back," Times Now quoted a source as saying.

"She mulled over it but her decision became firm when he did not change. It was a very painful decision by Natasa but it didn't come in one day/ one week. It was a slow but gradual wound that kept hurting her," the source added as quoted by the daily.

Meanwhile, there have been rumours circulating that the all-rounder cricketer Pandya is now dating British singer Jasmin Walia. On the other hand, Natasa has been spending quality time with her son Agastya in Serbia.