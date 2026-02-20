Eric Dane cause of death: Grey's Anatomy's ‘McSteamy’ passes away at 53 — what is ALS aka Lou Gehrig’s Disease?

Eric Dane cause of death: Eric Dane, the celebrated actor best known for his role as McSteamy in “Grey’s Anatomy”, passed away on Thursday, February 19. He was 53.

The actor died from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, less than a year after he announced his diagnosis in April 2025.

“He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world,” said a statement that requested privacy for his family.

”He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received."

What is ALS aka Lou Gehrig’s Disease? Lou Gehrig’s Disease or ALS is a progressive disease that attacks nerve cells controlling muscles throughout the body.

ALS gradually destroys the motor neurons, or the nerve cells and connections in the brain and spinal cord, that are needed to walk, talk, speak and breathe.

Most patients die within three to five years of a diagnosis.

Causes of ALS ALS disease can be hereditary. About 5 to 10 per cent of all ALS patients appear to have a genetic or inherited component.

Some studies suggest that smoking raises your risk for ALS.

Exposure to certain substances, such as lead, might also increase your risk for ALS Most people who develop ALS are between the ages of 40 and 70.

Also Read | ALS: The disease that Stephen Hawking defied for decades

Symptoms of ALS The earliest symptoms of ALS can go easily unnoticed:

Stumbling

Difficulty holding items with your hands

Slurred speech

Swallowing problems

Muscle cramps

Worsening posture

Difficulty holding your head up

Muscle stiffness Since ALS affects only motor neurons, the senses of sight, touch, hearing, taste and smell, muscles of the eyes and bladder are generally not affected. The mind is not impaired and remains sharp, despite the progressive degenerating condition of the body.

Eventually, the weakening and paralysis because of ALS spread to the muscles affecting swallowing, chewing and breathing – leading to several patients needing permanent ventilatory support to survive.

ALS Diagnosis Electromyography, the electrical study of muscle, is performed to confirm the ALS disease. A biopsy, removal of a small piece of tissue, of muscle tissue, may also be performed if the diagnosis is in doubt.

Eric Dane – advocate for ALS Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric Dane became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight, his representatives said.

In September 2025, the ALS Network named Eric the recipient of their Advocate of the Year award, recognising his commitment to raising awareness and support for people living with ALS.

A memoir by Eric is scheduled to be published in late 2026. “Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments”