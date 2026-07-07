Erling Haaland's breakfast: Health influencer rates World Cup hero’s food, points out one critical flaw | Watch

Paul Saladino is an American health influencer with a large online following, 4.54 lakh followers. He is known for reacting to celebrities' diets and routines. In the latest video, he analysed the morning habits of footballer Erling Haaland.

Saladino praised Haaland's consumption of raw honey and raw milk. He called raw milk "super healthy for humans" without hesitation. He cited studies linking it to fewer respiratory infections.

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He also mentioned lower rates of asthma and eczema. Allergies, he claimed, were similarly reduced among raw milk drinkers. He jokingly referred to Haaland as "kind of the Viking".

On vitamin K2, Saladino offered an interesting childhood theory. He suggested Haaland likely consumed plenty of “good food” growing up.

This nutrient, he claims, may keep growth plates open longer. He speculated this could contribute to greater adult height. He wished he'd had more K2 himself as a child. Regarding coffee, Saladino hoped Haaland's brew was free of mould.

Saladino strongly endorsed Haaland's habit of morning walks. He praised Norway's World Cup 2026 hero for experimenting with various healthy lifestyle choices.

Morning sunlight exposure earned particularly enthusiastic support from Saladino. He says he personally practises this every single morning.

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He cited research linking nighttime light exposure to poor health outcomes. His advice was to get sunlight during daytime hours. Meanwhile, he recommended keeping nights dark to protect circadian rhythms.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. LiveMint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

On sourdough bread, Saladino offered cautious approval. According to him, it's the better bread choice overall. Fermentation, he explained, could reduce the risk of digestive problems.

Regarding eggs, he was fully supportive without reservation. He highlighted their rich content of choline and fat-soluble vitamins. He also urged people not to fear dietary cholesterol.

Saladino did criticise one aspect of Haaland's routine, though. He disapproved of the non-stick frying pan used. He warned against cookware containing PFAS chemicals generally. Instead, he recommended stainless steel options like All-Clad. He also suggested enamel-coated cast iron, such as Le Creuset. He called Haaland's a ‘garbage pan’.

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Summarising his overall assessment, Saladino rated the breakfast highly. He gave Haaland's morning meal a solid 7 out of 10.

The meal included sunny-side-up eggs and sourdough bread. It also featured coffee mixed with raw milk. Saladino admitted he'd personally skip the coffee and bread. Still, he called it a genuinely good way to start mornings.

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Erling Haaland is known for his massive, protein-heavy diet. Tomahawk steak remains one of his favourite cuts. He prefers fatty, marbled steaks like ribeye and tomahawk. He buys them fresh from Greenoaks Farm in Cheshire.

Haaland usually marinates and grills the beef himself. He eats it directly with his hands afterwards. In the video, he jokes about not hoarding all the tomahawks. He also jokes about wanting the steak for free.

Paul Saladino praised the farm and its grass-fed beef. He called the farm's owner "a hero" for her produce. Saladino strongly endorses fatty steaks, especially ribeye and tomahawk. He also named short ribs among his personal favourites.

He insists animal fat is genuinely healthy for humans. He highlighted fat-soluble vitamins such as A, K2, and E. Vitamin K2, he claimed, may lower the risk of cardiovascular mortality.

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Social Media Reaction Paul Saladino’s claims, however, received mixed reactions on social media.

“Why did you say ‘raw milk’ but leave out how he actually mixes it with a bunch of kale and spinach? Oh, that's right. You are a massive cherry-picker,” wrote one user.

“There is absolutely zero evidence that giving extra K2 beyond what's needed makes a kid grow taller than their genetic potential,” commented another.

One user commented, “It’s entirely genetics, you clown. Imagine telling one of the best athletes in the world what to do.”

“Stop promoting animal abuse and exploitation because it is truly disgusting, barbaric, and the animals think you are the devil,” came from another.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.