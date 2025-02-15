Errol Musk says ‘Barack Obama is queer, Michelle is a man’; netizens say ‘we see where Elon gets his humour’

Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, has made shocking claims regarding former U.S. President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, amid their divorce rumors circulating on social media.

A clip from an episode of The Wide Awake Podcast is going viral on social media wherein Errol said, “We learned Obama is a queer married to a man who dresses as a woman. We all learned that. It's not common knowledge now.”

When the podcaster again asked, “Michelle Obama is a man?”, on this Errol Musk replied saying, “Ofcourse”.

He further went and said, “Joan Rivers mentioned it publicly and she was dead two weeks later.”

The podcaster asked if Joan Rivers was axed for her statement. Agreeing with this, Errol said, 'They axed her."

Reactions on Viral video Users on X has commented on the viral video showing Elon Musk's father, Erol, and his controversial remarks.

One user said, “We see where Elon gets his humor”

Some other user said, “Doubt it. Let's see the pictures. Black women have a masculine look. That's just the way they are. Their shoulders are as broad as the white man's.”

One user joked, “Goodbye Erol. It’s been nice knowing you”

Some other added, “Maybe this is the big reason the big push for LGBTQ when Obama was elected?”

“His dad is quite colorful.”

“Now he know where Elon gets his... brashness.”

“At least now we understand how Elon Musk is the way he is.”

What had Joan Rivers said about Barack and Michelle Obama in 2014? In July 2014, a reporter had asked comedian Rivers if US will ever see a gay president, on this, Rivers said, “We already have it with Obama, so let’s just calm down. You know Michelle is a tranny. A transgender. We all know,” as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter report. The question from the reporter came after Rivers had who had made appearance at a bookstore in New York City where she unexpectedly officiated a gay wedding for two of her fans.

In September 2014, the comedian died in New York, a week after suffering cardiac arrest during a medical procedure on her vocal cords, her daughter Melissa Rivers had said. Rivers, who was 81, had suffered a loss of oxygen to her brain on August. 28, 2014, as physicians at the Yorkville Endoscopy center in Manhattan inserted instruments to examine her throat and vocal cords.

In October 2014, Joan Rivers' daughter hired a law firm to investigate her mother's death after a throat procedure, however, in 2016, a New York clinic settled a malpractice lawsuit related to the incident for an undisclosed amount, as reported by Reuters.

