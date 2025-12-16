‘Escape from toxic AQI?’: Tourists throng Rohtang Pass, traffic jam video goes viral

As Delhi continues to grapple with hazardous air pollution, many residents appear to be heading towards the hills in search of cleaner air. On Tuesday, the national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 380, falling in the “very poor” category.

Against this backdrop, a video showing massive traffic congestion near Himachal Pradesh’s Rohtang Pass has gone viral on social media, raising questions about the growing pressure on fragile mountain ecosystems.

The clip was shared on X by user Nikhil Saini, who posted visuals of a long line of vehicles stuck on the Rohtang Pass route. “Escape from toxic AQI or what? This jam isn’t on some city road, it’s Rohtang Pass. No snowfall yet. No vacations. Still such massive traffic. So what exactly is pulling everyone up there?” he wrote.

Advertisement

The post quickly gained traction, clocking over 3 lakh views, and sparked a flurry of reactions from users concerned about over tourism and environmental damage.

Some users blamed misleading social media content for the rush, while others pointed fingers at inadequate crowd management. “Rohtang is the new Karol Bagh,” one user quipped, comparing the mountain pass to a congested city market. Another commented that the scene resembled busy urban roads rather than a Himalayan landscape.

Watch the viral video here:

Several users also raised environmental concerns, warning that the influx of vehicles could worsen pollution levels in the hills. “If cars keep swarming hill stations, AQI will reach the same levels there too,” one post read, urging authorities to cap tourist entry during peak seasons. Another user remarked, “The mountains are not calling anyone — they’re screaming for help.”

Advertisement

Himachal Pradesh remains one of India’s most popular winter destinations, especially during the Christmas and New Year period. Hill stations such as Manali, Shimla and Dharamshala typically see a surge in visitors during this time, driven by snowfall and festive celebrations.

However, officials and environmentalists have repeatedly warned that unregulated tourism and traffic congestion pose serious risks to the region’s ecology.

The viral Rohtang Pass video has once again brought attention to the need for better traffic regulation, sustainable tourism practices and stricter enforcement in environmentally sensitive zones.

How many people die due to air pollution each year? A 2024 study published in The Lancet Planetary Health estimates that long-term exposure to polluted air contributes to around 1.5 million deaths annually in India.

Advertisement

The 2025 Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) report by the University of Chicago further highlights air pollution as the country’s most serious public health risk, estimating that it has reduced India’s average life expectancy by 3.5 years.

According to the report, 46% of India’s population lives in regions where air quality exceeds the national PM2.5 limit of 40µg/m³. The Delhi-NCR region is among the worst affected, with residents facing an estimated 4.74-year loss in life expectancy.

If air quality were improved to meet the World Health Organization’s stricter PM2.5 guideline of 5µg/m³, people in cleaner parts of the country could gain up to 9.4 months of additional life expectancy. For Delhi-NCR residents, adherence to WHO standards could potentially prevent an estimated 8.2-year reduction in life expectancy.