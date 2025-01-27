A Swiss escort has spilt the beans about some of the “weirdest” requests she has received as a sex worker, days after reported tales of debauchery in Davos as global elite gather for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

Prostitution is legal in Switzerland, and according to a Daily Mail report, escort agencies saw heightened demand during the event. Prostitutes were reportedly made to sign non-disclosure agreements.

Adding to the intrigue, a local erotic model, Mia May, 22, has revealed the strangest requests she’s received in her line of work after four years in the Swiss adult industry.

Mia told MailOnline that while most clients were “perfectly fine”, some left her stunned with their requests.

From wanting to dress feminine and have sex in front of a sleeping child to wanting to play “Penguin”, here are some of the wildest requests Mia has received:

For a client, a 6ft 5 man, dressing in feminine clothing was his fantasy. Mia told MailOnline, “He has a fantasy of being my little b**** in a way.”



“He’s a massive guy, 6ft 5, but super nice and wouldn’t hurt a fly,” she added.

Revealing details about the quirks of her long-time client of 'your CAM' sessions, Mia revealed he always suggested certain things. "I just said yes, and I thought I'd see if he's really crazy enough to pull it off."



Sharing that “he has already licked the urinal in public toilets,” Mia said, “We had several sessions where she was looking for nettles and sat naked on them or actually put a nettle plant on his penis and then (performed a sexual act) with him.”



“Recently, he went naked to a snowy hill and played penguin by sliding down the hill on his belly.”

Mia also told the MailOnline that some of her clients have the need to have sex in public, but "sex is something personal; I can’t tolerate children seeing me working."

She recalled that a man booked her to come to his flat, and “things seemed pretty simple, until I saw a crib with a baby, aged one, in it”.



“He said he didn’t have a baby monitor and that I should hold on to the crib while we do it so I can see the baby at the same time. I turned around and left, but he wired me money for my inconvenience. I used it to buy him a baby monitor.”

Another man had booked her as an escort and ordered her to his hotel room, which he shared with his four-year-old son.



“They shared a bed and he built an enormously high pillow wall in the middle. He thought (having sex) would be possible next door, which I rejected and left the room.”

Mia May also rejected when a client asked her to come to his house and have sex with him alongside his sleeping wife. "My wife always sleeps quite soundly, but we still have to move quietly and carefully," Mia quoted him as saying.

Mia May's income from sex work? Like any other legal work, sex work is taxed in Switzerland. While Mia May declined to share her monthly and annual income, the escort revealed to MailOnline that she falls into the top tax bracket.