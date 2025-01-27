Escort reveals ‘weirdest’ sexual requests after Davos debauchery leak: Being a little b****, playing penguin and more

A Swiss escort has spilt the beans about some of the “weirdest” requests she has received as a sex worker, days after reported tales of debauchery in Davos as global elite gather for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.
Prostitution is legal in Switzerland, and according to a Daily Mail report, escort agencies saw heightened demand during the event. Prostitutes were reportedly made to sign non-disclosure agreements.
Adding to the intrigue, a local erotic model, Mia May, 22, has revealed the strangest requests she’s received in her line of work after four years in the Swiss adult industry.
Mia told MailOnline that while most clients were “perfectly fine”, some left her stunned with their requests.
From wanting to dress feminine and have sex in front of a sleeping child to wanting to play “Penguin”, here are some of the wildest requests Mia has received:
Mia also told the MailOnline that some of her clients have the need to have sex in public, but "sex is something personal; I can’t tolerate children seeing me working."
Like any other legal work, sex work is taxed in Switzerland. While Mia May declined to share her monthly and annual income, the escort revealed to MailOnline that she falls into the top tax bracket.
However, she would only be considered an average subject after the high living costs in Switzerland and other deductions, such as salaries for her team.