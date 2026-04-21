Eshan Malinga produces double strike to dismiss Nitish Rana and David Miller in SRH vs DC IPL 2026 clash | Watch video

Eshan Malinga, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer, turned the IPL 2026 encounter against Delhi Capitals on its head with a dramatic double-wicket over that left Delhi Capitals reeling at 109/4. The young Sri Lankan speedster dismissed dangerous batter Nitish Rana and then cleaned up David Miller with a golden duck, sparking wild celebrations in the orange army stands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
Nitish Rana, who had been aggressive and looked set on 57 off 30 balls, fell first. Malinga bowled a clever slower delivery on a length, forcing Rana to mistime his front-foot heave. The ball went high towards long-on, where Abhishek Sharma completed a well-judged sliding catch. It was a crucial breakthrough as Rana was anchoring DC's middle order.
Just one ball later, South African finisher David Miller walked in but lasted only a single delivery. Malinga pitched a good-length ball that held its line beautifully. Miller, rooted to the crease, attempted to defend but only managed an inside edge that deflected off his back thigh onto the stumps. Miller departed for a golden duck, leaving DC at 109/4 with Tristan Stubbs and Sameer Rizvi at the crease.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.