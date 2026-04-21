Eshan Malinga produces double strike to dismiss Nitish Rana and David Miller in SRH vs DC IPL 2026 clash | Watch video

Eshan Malinga, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer, turned the IPL 2026 encounter against Delhi Capitals on its head with a dramatic double-wicket over that left Delhi Capitals reeling at 109/4. The young Sri Lankan speedster dismissed dangerous batter Nitish Rana and then cleaned up David Miller with a golden duck, sparking wild celebrations in the orange army stands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
Nitish Rana, who had been aggressive and looked set on 57 off 30 balls, fell first. Malinga bowled a clever slower delivery on a length, forcing Rana to mistime his front-foot heave. The ball went high towards long-on, where Abhishek Sharma completed a well-judged sliding catch. It was a crucial breakthrough as Rana was anchoring DC's middle order.
Just one ball later, South African finisher David Miller walked in but lasted only a single delivery. Malinga pitched a good-length ball that held its line beautifully. Miller, rooted to the crease, attempted to defend but only managed an inside edge that deflected off his back thigh onto the stumps. Miller departed for a golden duck, leaving DC at 109/4 with Tristan Stubbs and Sameer Rizvi at the crease.
(More to follow)