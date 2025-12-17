Eternal’s Deepinder Goyal tops Hurun India 2025 self-made billionaire list; check top 10 entrepreneurs

Deepinder Goyal, co-founder of Eternal — the parent company of Zomato — has become India's number one self-made entrepreneur in 2025 with a valuation of ₹3.2 lakh crore, overtaking Radhakishan Damani of Avenue Supermarts.

IDFC FIRST Private Banking and Hurun India released the third edition of their 2025 list on Wednesday, 17 December, ranking India's top self-made entrepreneurs who started their companies after 2000. The list highlights founders behind the country's most valuable new-age businesses.

Here's the complete list of India's top 10 self-made entrepreneurs, detailing their valuation and the cities they are based in.

1. Deepinder Goyal – ₹3.2 lakh crore: The founder of Gurugram-based food delivery platform, Eternal, has topped the IDFC FIRST Private & Hurun India’s Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2025 list for the first time.

2. Radhakishan Damani – ₹3 lakh crore: The veteran investor behind Avenue Supermarts, ranks second in the list. Damani founded DMart in 2000, building India’s largest supermarket chain, which is widely known for its low-cost, high-efficiency model.

3. Rahul Bhatia & Rakesh Gangwal – ₹2.2 lakh crore: The co-founders of InterGlobe Aviation have entered the top three this year. InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, dominates India’s aviation market with a domestic market share of over 65%.

4. Abhay Soi – ₹1.1 lakh crore: The promoter, chairman and managing director of Max Healthcare Institute has climbed to the fourth position in the list. Abhay Soi's company is headquartered in Gurugram.

5. Sriharsha Majety & Nandan Reddy – ₹1.06 lakh crore: The co-founders of Swiggy rank fifth on the list. The Bengaluru-based platform has expanded its business beyond food delivery into quick commerce through Swiggy Instamart, groceries and essentials.

6. Deep Kalra & Rajesh Magow – ₹94,500 crore: The co-founders of MakeMyTrip rank sixth in the list. MakeMyTrip, based in Gurugram, continues to lead India’s online travel booking sector, offering flights, hotels, holidays, and corporate travel services.

7. Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal – ₹80,300 crore: The founders of Policybazaar have built the company since its inception in 2008 with a mission to simplify insurance policy comparisons and curb mis-selling. Recently, the Gurugram-based platform has expanded into digital claims settlement and broader financial services, including loans and mutual funds.

8. Vijay Shekhar Sharma – ₹72,900 crore: The founder of Paytm made a significant jump to eighth position, marking a 67% growth from last year. Paytm, headquartered in Noida, is one of India’s leading digital payments and financial services ecosystems.

9. Falguni Nayar, Adwaita Nayar Nykaa – ₹67,500 crore: The founders of Nykaa have maintained their position in the top ten this year as well. The Mumbai-based company has grown into one of the country's leading beauty and fashion retail platforms, offering over 2,400 brands across makeup, skincare, haircare, and wellness.