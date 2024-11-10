Euphoria Season 3 is happening; HBO confirms production to begin in 2025

  • After rumors of cast and crew departures, fans can breathe easy as HBO reassures viewers the hit series 'Euphoria' will return. Despite the delays, the teen drama is on track for a highly anticipated third season.

Published10 Nov 2024, 10:32 PM IST
Zendaya in a still from Euphoria (Image credit: @euphoriaHBO/X)

HBO has denied rumors that the popular teen drama "Euphoria" has been canceled ahead of its third season. The network reassured fans that the show is still on track, with production set to begin in 2025.

“Euphoria is going into production in 2025. Nothing has changed,” The Independent reported saying it has received the statement from a HBO representative.

This comes after reports on social media suggesting that the cast and crew were walking away from the series, which initially aired in 2019 and quickly became a cultural phenomenon.

“Euphoria”, created by Sam Levinson, was renewed for a third season in February 2022, but production has faced significant delays, mainly due to the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes that have affected the entertainment industry this year. Originally, season 3 was expected to begin filming in the spring or summer of 2024.

Francesca Orsi, HBO’s executive vice president of programming, also addressed the delays earlier this year in July, expressing confidence in the future of the series. “We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam Levinson and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans,” Orsi said in her statement obtained by People magazine.

The show, which stars Zendaya as Rue Bennett, follows the struggles of the central character as she navigates issues related to sobriety, relationships, and personal identity, alongside her friends and classmates. The ensemble cast includes Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer, and the late Angus Cloud.

Season 2, which aired in 2022, ended on a dramatic note, with the death of fan-favorite Ashtray (Javon Walton) and the uncertain fate of Fezco (Angus Cloud). Rue's unresolved journey with sobriety also left fans eagerly anticipating the next season.

Despite the delays, Euphoria remains one of HBO's flagship series, with its raw portrayal of adolescence, addiction, and mental health resonating with a wide audience. Fans are now looking forward to seeing how the new season unfolds, with production set to ramp up in 2025.

First Published:10 Nov 2024, 10:32 PM IST
