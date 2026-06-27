European shoppers strip shelves bare of portable ACs amid severe heatwave; French recollect 'People went MENTAL' | Video

As temperatures soar across Europe, people desperate to escape the blistering heatwave stormed a French store to buy fans and air conditioners. Several videos circulating on social media captured chaotic scenes at a store in Chambray-lès-Tours, where dozens of shoppers queued outside before rushing through the entrance as the security shutter lifted, The Sun reported. The footage shows customers pushing past one another, elbowing through the crowd, and scrambling to grab portable air conditioners and fans from the shelves.
The rush to buy cooling appliances intensified as temperatures across Western Europe continued to shatter records. Within moments of shoppers entering the store, shelves stocked with portable air conditioners and fans were almost completely cleared.
The surge in demand comes as France, Spain and several neighbouring countries battle an intense heat wave, with temperatures crossing 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) in several regions.
The prolonged spell of extreme heat has claimed lives across the continent.
French Sports Minister Marina Ferrari said in a post on X that at least 55 people had drowned in France as many residents headed to rivers, lakes and other water bodies in an attempt to escape the scorching weather.
One of the most tragic incidents involved a three-year-old boy in Saint-Gratien, near Paris. Authorities said the child entered the family's parked car after his father asked him to take a nap. The vehicle's child-lock system reportedly activated, leaving him trapped inside while outdoor temperatures exceeded 85 degrees Fahrenheit.
The boy was found around 45 minutes later, but emergency responders were unable to save him.
The relentless heat has placed enormous strain on France's healthcare system, leading authorities in Paris to introduce temporary restrictions on alcohol sales and consumption to help reduce heat-related emergencies.
"We are reaching a saturation point in hospital facilities," Paris police chief Patrice Faure said Thursday.
Officials banned public drinking from noon on Friday until 7 a.m. on Saturday, with the same restrictions set to continue from Saturday into Sunday. Takeaway alcohol sales will also be prohibited from 6 p.m. on Friday, although bars and restaurants are exempt from the order.
The severe weather has disrupted everyday life across Europe. More than 8,000 schools in France have been impacted, several tourist attractions have temporarily shut their doors, and reports of livestock deaths have emerged.
In Spain, local authorities have reported at least 212 deaths linked to the ongoing heat wave.