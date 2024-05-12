Eurovision 2024: Social media outrage over participation of Israel ‘when Ukraine and Israel get most votes from…’
Eurovision: Several social media users criticised Israel's participation at the event. The music event was held in Sweden's Malmo. Eurovision was won by Swiss singer Nemo, who became the first non-binary artist to win the competition.
One of the most popular music events in Europe, Eurovision 2024, was held in Malmo, Sweden on Saturday. As hundreds of musicians, journalists and music fans gathered at the Eurovision Song Contest, the so-called Olympics of pop music faced severe backlash because Israel participated in the competition amid the ongoing war against Hamas.