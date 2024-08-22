’Even if Harry begged...’: Royal Family won’t accept Duke of Sussex, says insider

Amid tensions from his memoir 'Spare', Prince Harry's return to the Royal Family is unlikely, even with King Charles III's health issues, marking his US move as a final goodbye.

Published22 Aug 2024, 11:06 AM IST
What’s stopping Prince Harry from returning to UK? His former friend reveals, ‘these are not normal times’
What’s stopping Prince Harry from returning to UK? His former friend reveals, ‘these are not normal times’(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Prince Harry has bid a “final goodbye” to royal life in the UK and chances for a possible reunion or return to his homeland are sparse. According to an Irish Mirror report, Prince Harry made his final separation from the Royal Family after making the US his permanent residence. Prince Harry's return for the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games in May this year has been considered as his “final goodbye” to royal life.

 

Amid the tensions between Prince Harry and the Royal family after the release of Duke of Sussex's memoir ‘Spare’, there is hardly any possibility of return of Prince Harry to the Royal Family even when King Charles III is dealing with a rigorous cancer.

“Even if Harry begged to be allowed back to help out - even if his father King Charles became so ill he was unable to carry out his duties - whatever happens, the call to help will never go out to Montecito. Making the US his primary residence is Harry’s final goodbye,” The Mirror quoted royal expert and author Tom Quinn.

Earlier this year, it was disclosed that Prince Harry had changed his permanent residence to the United States from the United Kingdom. Earlier, Buckingham Palace had confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are vacating Frogmore Cottage, a former residence in England.

The couple's exit from Frogmore Cottage has been received as the “last straw”. Prince Harry and William share a troubled relationship which got worse after the demise of Queen Elizabeth. The release of Prince Harry's memoir ‘Spare’ was the last nail in the coffin. Sussexes are currently living in the US. Meanwhile, the Royals are still coping up with the cancer diagnosis with their two family members. A Report on Sunday Times revealed that Prince Harry was not informed about Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis. Moreover, he was not even allowed to meet Middleton after the news was made public.

 

