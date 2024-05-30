'Even if you can write 300 word essay....' Punekar's message to keep safe distance amid Porsche crash row
After allegedly drunk juvenile was granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) with the condition that he would write an essay on the accident, which took the lives of IT professionals in the Kalyaninagar area, the people are coming up with innovative ideas.
Road accidents and road rage incidents have long been the norm in the country. However, after the 19 May Porsche incident, more reports have come to the fore, with people seeking justice.