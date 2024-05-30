Road accidents and road rage incidents have long been the norm in the country. However, after the 19 May Porsche incident, more reports have come to the fore, with people seeking justice.

Following the shocking drunk driving case in Pune on 19 May, the 17-year-old minor speeding his Porsche took the lives of two people on a motorbike in the Kalyani Nagar area; people driving on the road are taking extra precautious measures.

Especially after an allegedly drunk juvenile was granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) with the condition that he would write an essay on the accident, which took the lives of IT professionals on a bike at around 2:30 am in the Kalyaninagar area, the people are coming up with innovative ideas.

Recently, a Punekari—a resident of Pune—invented a new, satirical protest style. He pasted a printed paper on the back of the glass shield that reads, "Keep safe distance. Even if you can write a' 300-word essay'."

This has gone viral after it was posted by Mumbai news.

Here are some comments:

Shahab Jafri wrote, "Pune people are intelligent and creative and have always stood up against any kind of injustice. Pune rocks!"

Another commented, "Hard slap on the judiciary"

A social media user wrote, "I want this lol."

Meanwhile, with the issue gaining momentum, the Pune police are now probing the role of Sunil Tingre, who allegedly used his clout to alter the investigation in the Porsche accident case, the Hindustan Times reported.

Also, Dr Ajay Taware, head of the state-run hospital's forensic medicine department, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Shrihari Halnor and staff member Atul Ghatkamble were arrested for allegedly throwing away the minor's blood samples, taken after the accident on 19 May.

In another update, the father of the 17-year-old Pune teen was sent to jail for 14 days by a city magistrate court till 7 June, reported NDTV. The JJB on Thursday changed its order after outrage and sent the 17-year-old to a remand home till 5 June.

With agency inputs.

