‘Every parent must learn’: Father gifts BMW to teenage son after he does well in half-yearly exam; social media reacts

A Class 9 student from West Bengal reportedly received a BMW after scoring good marks. The gift was a BMW M4 Competition. His father reportedly chose the car as a reward for his half-yearly exam performance. The gift drew attention on social media and sparked a debate over its price.

The student is Mohammed Talha, a 15-year-old from Paraj village. The village is in the Galsi area of West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman district. Talha is currently studying in Class 9. His father, Shamsuddin Midya, is a businessman, according to The Economic Times.

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Talha wanted to own a BMW M4 Competition for some time. Midya reportedly decided to fulfil that wish after Talha did well in his half-yearly exams. He chose the occasion to surprise his son with the luxury car.

Some social media users praised Midya for recognising his son’s efforts. They saw the gift as a father’s way of celebrating his son’s academic performance.

“We are happy for you as a community, congratulations,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Congratulations, bro. But, by the way, what do you do for a living? Please answer me,” commented another user.

One user posted, “Age does not matter, bro, money power.”

“The real monster has arrived. Congratulations, brother,” wrote another.

“Great. Every parent must learn from this noble and loving gesture. Everyone should know that their investment in their kids in terms of Love, Finances, Nurture, Education, etc., will definitely make their kids rise up to that level of deserving one day, whether the parents are alive or not. This is a Divine Decree,” wrote one user.

Others expressed surprise that a teenager had received such an expensive car. The discussion centred on the choice of reward. Users questioned whether such an expensive gift was appropriate for a 15-year-old student.

“Bhai, friendship karega (Bro, will you be friends with me?),” quipped one user.

BMW M4 Competition price The BMW M4 Competition Coupe (M xDrive) costs an estimated ₹1.85- ₹1.88 crore on-road in Kolkata. Its ex-showroom price ranges from ₹1.60 crore to ₹1.63 crore.

West Bengal road tax and registration add about ₹16.29- ₹16.55 lakh for individual buyers. Comprehensive insurance costs around ₹6.50- ₹6.57 lakh. Tax Collected at Source (TCS) adds ₹1.60- ₹1.63 lakh, along with nominal FASTag and hypothecation fees.