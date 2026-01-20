‘EXACT playbook’: Netizens liken Brooklyn, wife Nicola Peltz to Harry, Meghan Markle as Beckham family feud goes public

Brooklyn Beckham’s rants about his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, have sparked extreme reactions online. While some users are calling Nicola Peltz’s husband a ‘crybaby’, others are backing him for taking a stand against his parents’ alleged misconduct.

Social media posts slamming Brooklyn Beckham “Brooklyn Beckham is a spilt brat. He’s so stupid man,” wrote one of them.

“This Beckham spawn, Brooklyn, is such a crybaby. He has dated gorgeous women & has married dotter of billionaire Peltz all due to his family name. Otherwise he is good for nothing,” posted another.

One user wrote, “Brooklyn Beckham is the ultimate Nepo baby. Without his parents, he would be nothing and no one. His parents have given him all he has, nothing to do with himself. He could have had a life of luxury but now will be the weird guy that nobody likes.”

“Spoiled baby. Where would he be without them? Maybe your wife is a lot like you and they can't stand her either,” wrote another.

“Brooklyn Beckham is so out of touch with reality. This is why you can’t have me feeling bad for spoiled millionaires and billionaires who have never worked a day in their lives,” came from another.

Another user commented, “Imagine receiving life guidance from David Beckham, and ignoring it, thinking you know better.”

“It’s wild to see someone born with a silver spoon, no real hardship, and then turn around and be openly disrespectful to the parents who spoiled them their entire life,” another user posted.

Social media posts supporting Brooklyn Beckham “Feels like famous people’s kids always end up suffering,” one user commented.

Another user wrote, “Sounds like he’s setting boundaries and trying to take control of his own life—tough but important step.”

One user posted, “That’s sad to see, when family conflict goes public, it shows how fame can turn private pain into a lifelong fracture.”

“I wish you best of luck, man. And, hope you and your parents resolve the differences amicably,” came from one user.

Another user posted, “Victoria Beckham seems like a control freak!”

“Must be such a difficult life…” another wrote.

“Good for him setting boundaries! His family seems f**king crazy!” came from another.

Harry-Meghan and Brooklyn-Nicola Some of them found similarities between the Beckham family feud and the British Royal Family rift. For reasons good or bad, they think the curious case of Brooklyn and Nicola is quite like the one involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“Sounds like the words of a jealous wife who wants her man all to herself - sounds familiar, eh, Meghan?” the user wrote.

Another user wrote, “Someone has joined the Meghan Markle narcissist group. Had anyone really heard of Nicola Peltz before she got with Brooklyn? Princess Catherine and Victoria Beckham are the real thing with very sad, unhinged stalkers.”

“Harry and Brooklyn are only known because of their family names. Meghan and Nicola seem to be known mainly for feuding with their in-laws, demanding apologies, and stirring up drama,” wrote another.

Another user wrote, “The only difference between Nicola Peltz and Meghan Markle is that the former has a billionaire father but they're both cut from the same cloth. They want to use the family they married into for fame.”

“David & Victoria Beckham are running the SAME EXACT playbook on Brooklyn & Nicola that the Royal Family used on Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan: Control by fear, briefing lies to the press, urating a false image of family unity and “Othering” his wife & ostracizing her,” posted another user who found likeliness between the two families.

Another user wrote, “You will never convince me that Diana, Meghan and now Nicola, were/are the problem. I’m praying for any woman who decides to marry a Brit, especially if their family is famous.”

“A man who stands up not just for himself but for his wife and partner will always get his 10s from me. The same way I ride for Prince Harry/Meghan Markle against the UK. David and Victoria Beckham—you guys are cooked. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, you’ve got a new fan,”’ came from another.

What did Brooklyn Peltz Beckham post? In lengthy multiple Instagram Stories, David and Victoria Beckham’s son accused their parents of spreading “lies” about him and his wife, Nicola Peltz. Following rumours of a serious rift in the family, Brooklyn set the record set: He doesn’t want to reconcile with his parents.

