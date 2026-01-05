Ex-AIIMS doctor slams 'Temple' device worn by Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal: ‘Zero scientific standing’

An ex-AIIMS doctor has publicly criticised the experimental device worn by Deepinder Goyal, calling it scientifically unsound and cautioning people against spending money on what he described as a “fancy toy”.

The criticism came after the Zomato CEO appeared on entrepreneur Raj Shamani’s YouTube podcast wearing a small gold- or silver-coloured sensor attached to his temple. The unusual wearable quickly caught viewers’ attention online.

Responding to discussions around the device, Dr Suvrankar Datta, an ex-AIIMS doctor and physician-scientist, strongly questioned its scientific credibility.

“As a physician-scientist and one of the earliest researchers in India in arterial stiffness and pulse wave velocity (2017), which predicts cardiovascular mortality, I can assure you that this device currently has zero scientific standing as a useful device,” Dr Datta wrote.

He added a blunt warning to the public: “Do not waste your hard-earned money to buy fancy toys billionaires can afford to waste money on. If you are one, then go ahead.”

When a social media user suggested that innovation often comes from “unreasonable people”, Dr Datta pushed back, saying biology does not allow for speculative reinvention.

“Unfortunately cannot. Unreasonable people often innovate. But we are talking biology here, and it has been studied a lot. Why reinvent the wheel?”

What Is The Device Deepinder Goyal Wore? The device, referred to as ‘Temple’, is an experimental sensor designed to continuously measure blood flow to the brain in real time. According to Goyal, it is linked to his privately funded research initiative based on what he calls the ‘Gravity Ageing Hypothesis’.

Goyal has committed $25 million (about ₹225 crore) of his personal funds to the research. He has clarified that the device is not a Zomato product, is still experimental, and is not available for public or commercial use.

“It’s open-source, backed by science, and shared as part of our common quest for scientific progress on human longevity,” Goyal said while sharing slides related to the research.

The Gravity Ageing Hypothesis Explained The hypothesis suggests that gravity gradually reduces blood flow to the brain because humans spend most of their lives upright, with the brain positioned above the heart. Over decades, this reduced circulation could accelerate brain ageing, which in turn affects the rest of the body.

Goyal has cited examples ranging from bats — which spend long periods inverted and live significantly longer for their size — to yoga practices involving ‘head below heart’ postures. The research also draws a link between height and lifespan, suggesting shorter individuals may live longer because blood travels a shorter distance against gravity to reach the brain.

According to Goyal, the idea has been tested over two years through discussions with doctors and scientists globally, and he claims no major scientific contradiction has emerged so far.

However, medical experts like Dr Datta remain unconvinced, stressing that established biological research does not currently support such claims — and urging caution when experimental ideas are presented in public spaces.