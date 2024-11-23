Ex-Bigg Boss player Ajaz Khan gets 153 votes in Maharashtra polls, sparks hilarious reactions: ‘NOTA got more votes…’

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Former Bigg Boss player Ajaz Khan, who has often garnered media attention with his controversial statements, failed to attract even 1000 votes in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

The Bollywood celebrity, who enjoys millions of followers on Instagram, has won merely 153 votes in the Versova constituency in Maharashtra. Ajaz Khan contested the election from the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram).

During the first half of the vote counting, Ajaz Khan struggled to earn votes in three digits. Even now, he is among the lowest-performing candidates from the constituency. Interestingly, a greater number of voters have opted for the ‘None of the Above’ (NOTA) option in the seat. The celebrity's miserable performance in the election garnered hilarious reactions on social media.

Reacting to social media trolls, the Bollywood celebrity blamed ‘EVM malfunction’ for his disastrous defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly Election.

“EVM ka khel hai sab.. Jo saalo se Contest karrahe hai aur Politics mei hai, badi party , bada naam wo candidates haar rahe hain, ya Phir Bahut kam Votes laaye hain. Mai toh Social worker hu jo logo ki awaaz banne koshish karta hu. Aur koshish karta rahunga . Par Mujhe afsos unlogo ke liye hai jinke paas Party ka naam tha, Khudka track record tha, jinhone Croro kharch kardiye 15 din mei ,wo Bahut bura haar gaye. Sab EVM ka Khel hai Bhayya,” wrote Ajaz Khan on X.

Social media reaction to Ajaz Khan's ‘153’ votes “NOTA got more votes than Bigg Bossiya Ajaz Khan [sic],” commented a user on X.

“Ajaz Khan 47 Nota 203 Ek number bhaaay [sic],” read another comment.