Ex-Bigg Boss player Ajaz Khan gets 153 votes in Maharashtra polls, sparks hilarious reactions: ‘NOTA got more votes…’

Ajaz Khan, a former Bigg Boss contestant, received only 153 votes in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, placing him among the lowest-performing candidates. His performance drew attention as more voters chose the ‘None of the Above’ option than voted for him.

Livemint
Published23 Nov 2024, 03:18 PM IST
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan won even less than NOTA votes in Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan won even less than NOTA votes in Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Former Bigg Boss player Ajaz Khan, who has often garnered media attention with his controversial statements, failed to attract even 1000 votes in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

The Bollywood celebrity, who enjoys millions of followers on Instagram, has won merely 153 votes in the Versova constituency in Maharashtra. Ajaz Khan contested the election from the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram).

Also Read | Sharad Pawar faces worst setback as Mahayuti surges in Maharashtra elections

During the first half of the vote counting, Ajaz Khan struggled to earn votes in three digits. Even now, he is among the lowest-performing candidates from the constituency. Interestingly, a greater number of voters have opted for the ‘None of the Above’ (NOTA) option in the seat. The celebrity's miserable performance in the election garnered hilarious reactions on social media.

Reacting to social media trolls, the Bollywood celebrity blamed ‘EVM malfunction’ for his disastrous defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly Election.

Also Read | Maharashtra Election Result: Nawab Malik at 4th spot in Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar

“EVM ka khel hai sab.. Jo saalo se Contest karrahe hai aur Politics mei hai, badi party , bada naam wo candidates haar rahe hain, ya Phir Bahut kam Votes laaye hain. Mai toh Social worker hu jo logo ki awaaz banne koshish karta hu. Aur koshish karta rahunga . Par Mujhe afsos unlogo ke liye hai jinke paas Party ka naam tha, Khudka track record tha, jinhone Croro kharch kardiye 15 din mei ,wo Bahut bura haar gaye. Sab EVM ka Khel hai Bhayya,” wrote Ajaz Khan on X.

Also Read | Will Devendra Fadnavis replace Eknath Shinde as Maharashtra CM?

Social media reaction to Ajaz Khan's ‘153’ votes

“NOTA got more votes than Bigg Bossiya Ajaz Khan [sic],” commented a user on X.

“Ajaz Khan 47 Nota 203 Ek number bhaaay [sic],” read another comment.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 

The Mahayuti alliance is set to return to the state with the Bharatiya Janata Party inching closer to one of its best performances in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Other parties of the political group have also performed well, including Shiv Sena and NCP. Ajit Pawar's NCP has performed beyond expectations of many political analysts. At 3:30 pm, NCP won 11 seats and was leading in 29 others. BJP won 17 seats and is leading in other 113 seats. 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Nov 2024, 03:18 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsEx-Bigg Boss player Ajaz Khan gets 153 votes in Maharashtra polls, sparks hilarious reactions: ‘NOTA got more votes…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,845.00870.00
      Chennai
      78,851.00870.00
      Delhi
      79,003.00870.00
      Kolkata
      78,855.00870.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.