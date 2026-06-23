Ex-ENHYPEN star Heeseung renames himself Evan, solo debut 'Ride or Die' draws mixed reactions

Former ENHYPEN member Heeseung has taken the next step in his musical career, making his solo debut as Evan with the release of his digital single Ride or Die on June 22. The launch marks his first major project since leaving the K-pop group earlier this year and adopting a new stage name as part of his rebranding as a solo artist.

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Former ENHYPEN member Heeseung releases solo music as Evan The singer's transition from group member to solo performer has been closely watched by fans since BELIFT LAB confirmed his departure from ENHYPEN in March. In April, he introduced himself as Evan, describing it as a name tied to childhood memories and a fresh artistic chapter.

Ride or Die, released as Evan's debut digital single, features two tracks and showcases the singer's involvement in songwriting, composition and production. According to his agency, the project was designed to reflect his personal musical direction and creative vision.

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However, the song's release has generated sharply divided reactions online.

Some listeners expressed disappointment with the track and its direction. One social media user wrote, “wow this is the first time I’m hearing about this evan guy, but this song is really horrible, and just what we dont need in kpop right now. I’m definitely going to block more of his stuff! (sic)”

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Another criticised the reception the song was receiving, posting, "This sounds like shit. Why are they all pretending to gag? (sic)"

Others questioned Evan's decision to leave one of K-pop's most successful groups, with one user commenting, "he left his group, renamed himself f----ng evan, ruined his career to make.. 2020 lil huddy corny alt chase atlantic strip off music (sic)"

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At the same time, supporters were quick to defend the singer and celebrate his new era.

One fan wrote, "i didn’t expect anything other than perfection from him evan u will always be famous (sic)"

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Another praised his star quality, saying, "Never thought I'd be this invested in another artist after taehyung but then I discovered evan. There's something special about him that you just can't ignore. The talent the charisma the aura he pulls you in effortlessly. Mark my words he's going to be BIG. really Really BIG (sic)."

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A separate post highlighted growing enthusiasm among fans, stating, "look at this omg 😭 i keep saying it this is why evan is gonna be huge as a soloist (sic)."

The contrasting reactions reflect the challenges often faced by K-pop artists who leave established groups to pursue solo careers. While some fans have welcomed Evan's artistic shift and greater creative control, others remain unconvinced by the musical direction showcased on his debut release.

Despite the mixed reviews, Ride or Die has generated significant online discussion, ensuring that Evan's first steps as a solo artist have attracted widespread attention as he begins a new chapter outside ENHYPEN.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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