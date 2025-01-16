An ex-Infosys employee shared his experience of working at Narayana Murthy's Infosys, drawing a stark contrast between the work culture at Infosys and other big tech firms. He focused on key issues such as IT corporate culture, underpayment of professionals, and silent exploitation in the industry.
Urging systemic change, he suggested that a “Minimum Wage Policy” should be introduced in India for every role and sector. To ensure fair compensation, he asserted that labour policies must be reformed. His revelation, titled “Infosys - My 9 Years’ Experience of 'Unchained' Slavery,” highlights 10 key takeaways from his personal journey.
“I began my journey as a fresher at Infosys in 2008 and stayed there until 2017 when I switched to one of the Big 4 firms. Currently, I’m working at an IT giant based in Ecospace, Bangalore. Having spent 9 years at Infosys, I thought the norms there were universal across the IT industry,” the IT professional stated.
