Shehla Rashid, a former student leader at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), has praised the film Article 370 and said that the film tells the inside story of the bloodless removal of Article 370 without creating disharmony.

Shehla Rashid has been a vocal critic of the Modi government's decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's autonomous status on August 5, 2019, as well as its subsequent division into two Union territories. Despite her initial involvement, the former vice-president of the JNU Students' Union later withdrew her name from the list of petitioners. However, last year, she surprised many by offering praise to the Modi-led government at the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor for their efforts in improving the human rights situation in the region.

Coming back to the film, as the Lok Sabha elections is just months away, many called the film as a propaganda of the ruling party. Speaking on this, Actor Yami Gautam said that there is no point in justifying the intent of her film to people who already have a preconceived notion. Recently, PM Modi while addressing a rally in Jammu also backed the film and said that the upcoming movie about Article 370 will be useful for people to get the correct information. “I do not know what the film is all about but yesterday I heard on TV that a film is coming on Article 370. Good, it will be useful for people to get correct information," the Prime Minister said.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Gautam said, “If someone is calling it names... like 'propaganda', 'jingoism', and 'chest-thumping'... Any section that goes into theatres already thinking or carrying a preconceived notion that this is what it's about, you'll never be able to feel or enjoy the film. There is no point in justifying the film to them. I don't think the audience thinks about these things. This film is for the majority of the audience and we make films for the audience."

About Article 370

"Article 370", is produced by Aditya Dhar, renowned for his directorial work on "Uri: The Surgical Strike", which earned him the National Film Award for Best Director. Yami Gautam, Priyamani, and Arun Govil are among the star cast in the film. Yami Gautam essays the role of an intelligence agent in the movie, which revolves around the takedown of terrorism in Kashmir by rendering Article 370 ineffective.

