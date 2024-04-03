Ex-JP Morgan employee suffers brain damage after glass door shatters on her, receives ₹292 crore | Video
Manhattan Supreme Court has awarded a compensation of $35 million (approximately ₹292 crore) to a former Morgan employee after a glass door of a building in New York City—in which she was having a physical therapy appointment— suddenly shattered on her in 2015, leaving her with permanent brain damage, the New York Post reported.