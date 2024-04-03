Manhattan Supreme Court has awarded a compensation of $35 mn (nearly ₹ 292 crore) to a former Morgan employee after a glass door of a building in New York City— in which she was having a physical therapy appointment—suddenly shattered on her in 2015, leaving her with permanent brain damage

Manhattan Supreme Court has awarded a compensation of $35 million (approximately ₹292 crore) to a former Morgan employee after a glass door of a building in New York City—in which she was having a physical therapy appointment— suddenly shattered on her in 2015, leaving her with permanent brain damage, the New York Post reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report said the ruling in favour of Meghan Brown, 36, followed a three weeks trial and the court was shown the shocking CCTV footage of the incident—now viral on social media—in which the 7.5-foot-tall lobby door almost exploded on the JP Morgan employee while walking through it after a physical therapy appointment in the building.

"I do remember seeing glass, like, everywhere, in the lobby, near me," she told the Manhattan Supreme Court

Brown said she didn’t remember the moment the door shattered on her but could remember “being inside and I was on the floor. At that point there were people helping me" and glass strewn all around her.

The harrowing incident at 271 Madison Avenue caused a traumatic brain injury to Brown leading to the end of her promising career in investment banking.

Brown told the Manhattan Supreme Court that the injuries cost her job as a high-level analyst at JP Morgan, made her unable to carry out everyday tasks and even destroyed her love life. The incident not only cost her job but also affected her sense of smell and taste. Brown further added that she has completely forgotten how to understand Spanish, a language she was once fluent in.

"Well, one of the biggest problems I have with my brain is that I can't trust it," the New York Post quoted Brown as saying during her emotional testimony on March 12.

Brown told the court that she was later diagnosed with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), her executive functions have slowed down and her memory, focus and vocabulary all have suffered.

Brown also told the court that the building had a history of issues with the glass door shattering on two prior occasions — once in 2010 and again in 2014 — and argued there was a crack in the door that led to the incident.

A year after the incident, Brown returned to JP Morgan but her performance wasn't the same and she was ultimately fired in 2021, she worked for a cryptocurrency company for a while but was fired from that job too.

“She keeps trying but just can’t perform," her lawyer said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

