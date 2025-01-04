Meghan Markle began 2025 with a 'rebranding' spree — rejoining social media after a five year hiatus and announcing her own upcoming Netflix show. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also expected to prioritise their marriage this year after an ongoing 'professional separation' sparked divorce rumours.

“Meghan has been taking the past year to work on her brand and try to move on from the drama surrounding the royal family. She is still angry about how she was treated but she's realised that the public have grown tired of them slating the royals constantly and that in order to have a long career in the media, she needs a fresh start,” a source told Mirror UK.

According to brand expert Denise Palmer-Davies, the recent announcements also marked a “significant step in Meghan asserting her independence”. She noted that past collaborations with Prince Harry had repeatedly failed to connect with audiences. As such the rebrand was a chance for the Duchess to “reposition herself”.

“This new phase appears focused on reclaiming the identity she had prior to their marriage-and her relatively recent launch of her Riviera Orchard brand, subtly signals that she can and will undertake solo work and initiatives without Harry constantly by her side,” she explained.

Palmer-Davies also told OK! that the Instagram relaunch was “meticulously planned over many months” and likely to be part of a strategic bid to regain public favour. The expert noted that traditional face-to-face interviews “haven't worked” in enhancing the likability of the actor-turned-royal over the past few years.

“It serves as a subtle yet clear message: 'I'm still here, I'm independent, and I'm not going anywhere'. By returning to social media, Meghan has the opportunity to provide a more personal insight into her life, making her seem more relatable and approachable,” she opined.

