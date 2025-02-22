‘Explore India’s yoga, visit Haridwar’: Ramdev invites millionaire Bryan Johnson for raising concerns over air quality

Indian yoga guru and Patanjali's brand ambassador, Baba Ramdev, invited anti-ageing fitness influencer and American entrepreneur Bryan Johnson to visit Haridwar, according to a social media post on platform X.

Johnson made headlines in Indian news after abruptly leaving a podcast shoot with Zerodha's co-founder Nikhil Kamath due to poor air quality in Mumbai.

“Dear @bryan_johnson ji. We are sharing a video with proof of #Haridwar Yoggram's excellent Air Quality Index #AQI. We invite you to explore India's yoga and yogis with a neutral and scientific perspective,” said Baba Ramdev in his social media post on platform X.

Ramdev also highlighted the scientific approach to anti-ageing through yoga, ayurveda, and nature. He even invited Johnson to make a podcast on healthy lifestyles and anti-ageing solutions backed by science and evidence.

“As you had to leave Mumbai unexpectedly, we extend an invitation to visit Haridwar #patanjaliYoggram, From here, we can podcast on healthy lifestyle and #realantiaging solutions with scientific temperament and evidence,” said Ramdev in his post.

Bryan Johnson's AQI concern American entrepreneur and fitness (anti-ageing) influencer Bryan Johnson earlier this month expressed his concerns about India's air pollution and the nation's poor air quality index.

Mint reported earlier that Johnson carried his air purifier during the podcast shoot with Nikhil Kamath. Even after a personal air purifier, the effects of the polluted air were felt inside the room as the room circulated outside air, which made the purifier ineffective.

According to the report, the air quality inside the room was AQI 130, and PM2.5 was 75 µg/m³, equivalent to smoking 3.4 cigarettes after a day's exposure.

Johnson is well-known around the world for his efforts to increase his life longevity and reverse the biological age through biohacking.

“Air pollution has been so normalized in India that no one even notices anymore despite the science of its negative effects being well known,” said Johnson earlier.

Johnson and Ramdev row Bryan Johnson and Baba Ramdev have previously had a row on the social media platform X over the American entrepreneur challenging Ramdev's claims on the anti-ageing products which Patanjali sells.

“Air quality in Haridwar right now is PM₂.₅ 36 µg/m³ which is equal to smoking 1.6 cigarettes a day. This raises risks of heart disease by 40–50%, lung cancer by 3x, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and early death (5–7 years lost),” said Johnson replying to Ramdev's run with the horse post.

After this comment, according to Johnson's post, Ramdev allegedly blocked him and hid the comment from the social media post.

However, in the recent post, Bryan Johnson accepted Ramdev's invitation to come to India again and explore the science of health.