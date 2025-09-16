Subscribe

Ex-TCS complains about getting salary 40% lower than juniors; social media advises, ‘You would be surprised…’

An ex-TCS IT analyst on Reddit reveals his juniors earn 30-40% more despite having less experience. He attributes his lower paycheck to the previous employer. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated16 Sep 2025, 11:02 PM IST
A senior analyst at an IT service company has shared on Reddit that his juniors get paid more than he does. The user mentions that he is ex-TCS, and this is his second job. He blames TCS for having a “really low” salary when he switched jobs. However, he got almost 85% hike from my TCS salary in the second company.

“But now I find out that 2 juniors who work under me, have lesser experience than me, holding a junior role in hierarchy, get paid 30-40% more than me. Just because they switched from better-paying company,” the user wrote.

“I am doing more work, I have more responsibility, more ownership & stress than them but I will get less than them. I don't want to compare with them since my initial CTC was low but it's really hard knowing that you are putting in more work, taking on more ownership but still paid less,” the user added.

Other Reddit users suggested how he should try to get a higher salary.

“Ask for market correction. Go prepared with why you deserve it. Quote market salary, what your peers are making, why you deserve it, what have you done it etc. if manager is on your side, it's easier than you think,” suggested one of them.

“I have been in this boat. And you would be surprised that by simply asking what all you can get. I was under the impression earlier that merit would determine compensation. but, boy, was I completely wrong!” came from another.

Another user commented, “You can have a 1-1 with your HR for compensation revision and can suggest a fair increment (don't quote figures and names). If your company has a performance review each quarter, you can put this matter then.”

What to do in such situation?

Many employees assume their manager will handle their career growth, but that rarely works. Career development must start with the individual. It is important to reflect on current skills, strengths, weaknesses and future goals before discussing growth with a boss.

According to Harvard Business Review, a career conversation should be a separate meeting, not part of routine reviews. In this meeting, you must share achievements, explain what motivates you and link ambitions with company goals.

Ask about opportunities, required skills and visibility within the organisation. Afterwards, draft a realistic plan with SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) goals and review it with your manager.

Regular follow-ups ensure alignment and progress. Proper planning helps you take control of your career while creating a win-win path for both you and your employer.

 
 
