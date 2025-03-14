Ex-Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson is giving away 1,000 kegs of free beer. Know why!

Former host of the world-famous Auto show Top Gear, Jeremy Clarkson, in his British humour style, has decided to support the pubs in Britain by offering them 1,000 kegs of free beer, citing that the only thing that saved him from ‘financial ruin’ was serving his own beer and cider to customers.

“Welcome to the Farmers Dog. It's a pub I've had for about six months now, and I've worked out it is a brilliant way of turning 100 pounds into about 94 pounds using nothing but customers,” said Clarkson in a post on the social media platform Instagram.

In the video posted on the social media handle of Hawkstone, a microbrewery brand, Clarkson highlighted that the pub he owned for six months, “Farmers Dog”, has been serving his own beer and cider brew to get out of a financial crisis.

“If you've got a pub and if you want to see if this strategy works for you as well, get in touch with us at our website, and if we like the sound of your pub, if it is the kind of place we want to be in, we'll send you a free keg,” said Clarkson in the video.

In the caption, the company highlighted Jeremy Clarkson's experience of how hard it is to run a pub and said that the brand will be giving out 1,000 free kegs of beer to British pubs.

“Jeremy knows how hard it can be to run a pub, so we want to make it easier. In support of British pubs, we're giving away 1,000 free kegs (of Hawkstone Lager beer),” according to the social media post.

Netizens React People on the social media platform and pubs across Britain and America responded to the post, appreciating the effort and complimenting Clarkson for his witty video.

“If you listen very carefully, you can hear his genius,” said a social media user named Alex Balgo, responding to the post.

Another person in the comment section appreciated the brewery for their draught beer and said, “Hawkstone draught is actually something else, can't deny”, according to David Emmott.

Another social media user named Maureen O Nonnenmann was one of the few people asking whether or not the same offer was eligible for the pubs in the United States to which the brand responded that they are only available in the United Kingdom.