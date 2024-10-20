Eyebrows rise as Kate Middleton ditches her iconic engagement ring. Expert says...

Kate Middleton's visit to Southport post-chemotherapy featured a new eternity band instead of her engagement ring. Experts suggest this change symbolizes her enduring relationship with Prince William, countering earlier speculation about their marriage amid her health challenges.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published20 Oct 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales looks on during a visit to Southport Community Centre in Britain, to meet the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year.
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales looks on during a visit to Southport Community Centre in Britain, to meet the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. (via REUTERS)

Kate Middleton's unannounced visit to Southport with Prince William marked her first public appearance since she completed her chemotherapy. But what caught the attention of social media users was her missing iconic engagement ring, which once belonged to Princess Diana.

Speculations about the royal couple's relationship were running wild when a jewellery expert drew the Internet's attention to the new ring Kate adorning.

Sharing that the ring Kate replaced her sapphire and diamond engagement ring with is an “eternity-style band”, the expert said the transition is a rather meaningful one.

Also Read | Kate Middleton Cancer: Princess finds comfort with new ‘love’ during treatment

Kate Middleton and Prince William visited Southport on October 10 to offer support to the community, which is recovering from the tragic mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance class for children.

‘Represents her relationship with Prince William’

Kate may have specifically opted for “several ‘eternity bands’ alongside her wedding ring, as opposed to her 12-carat diamond and sapphire engagement ring,” Ella Citron-Thompkins, a jewellery expert from Diamonds Factory told the Daily Record.

Also Read | Meghan Markle following Kate Middleton’s fashion strategy?

Ella claimed that the Dutchess of Cambridge's choice is likely her way of speaking volumes about her relationship with William without actually uttering a word.

The eternity bands reportedly “represent her relationship with Prince William surpassing several major milestones - like anniversaries or births - or as a show of love and commitment.”

Notably, Kate Middleton and Prince William's relationship was subjected to several conspiracy theories earlier this year. The speculations implied that Kate's absence from public life was because of a secret divorce, forcing the Princess to share her cancer diagnosis publicly.

Also Read | Prince Harry ‘desperate’ for way out of marriage with ‘control freak’ Meghan

Therefore, reports have suggested that Kate's eternity band is a potentially deliberate choice so that it “can be seen as a subtle nod to the public by Kate and Will that they are in love more than ever.”

Kate's eternity band was first noticed during the Olympic season, the US Mirror noted.

Lauren Kiehna, founder of The Court Jeweller blog, told PEOPLE that Kate's new addition is a “slim, sparkling eternity-style band with alternating light and dark gemstones,” highlighting that it has a deeper meaning: “Many of these eternity bands reflect family relationships”.

Also Read | Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son George is enjoying a new hobby

Given that her children's birthstones are rubies, emeralds and diamonds, Lauren said, it wouldn't be a surprise if the gems set in the new ring are linked to the couple's children – George, Charlotte and Louis.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Oct 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsEyebrows rise as Kate Middleton ditches her iconic engagement ring. Expert says...

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,005.000.00
      Chennai
      79,011.000.00
      Delhi
      79,163.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,015.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.