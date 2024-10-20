Eyebrows rise as Kate Middleton ditches her iconic engagement ring. Expert says...

Kate Middleton's unannounced visit to Southport with Prince William marked her first public appearance since she completed her chemotherapy. But what caught the attention of social media users was her missing iconic engagement ring, which once belonged to Princess Diana.

Speculations about the royal couple's relationship were running wild when a jewellery expert drew the Internet's attention to the new ring Kate adorning.

Sharing that the ring Kate replaced her sapphire and diamond engagement ring with is an “eternity-style band”, the expert said the transition is a rather meaningful one.

Kate Middleton and Prince William visited Southport on October 10 to offer support to the community, which is recovering from the tragic mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance class for children.

‘Represents her relationship with Prince William’ Kate may have specifically opted for “several ‘eternity bands’ alongside her wedding ring, as opposed to her 12-carat diamond and sapphire engagement ring,” Ella Citron-Thompkins, a jewellery expert from Diamonds Factory told the Daily Record.

Ella claimed that the Dutchess of Cambridge's choice is likely her way of speaking volumes about her relationship with William without actually uttering a word.

The eternity bands reportedly “represent her relationship with Prince William surpassing several major milestones - like anniversaries or births - or as a show of love and commitment.”

Notably, Kate Middleton and Prince William's relationship was subjected to several conspiracy theories earlier this year. The speculations implied that Kate's absence from public life was because of a secret divorce, forcing the Princess to share her cancer diagnosis publicly.

Therefore, reports have suggested that Kate's eternity band is a potentially deliberate choice so that it “can be seen as a subtle nod to the public by Kate and Will that they are in love more than ever.”

Kate's eternity band was first noticed during the Olympic season, the US Mirror noted.

Lauren Kiehna, founder of The Court Jeweller blog, told PEOPLE that Kate's new addition is a “slim, sparkling eternity-style band with alternating light and dark gemstones,” highlighting that it has a deeper meaning: “Many of these eternity bands reflect family relationships”.

