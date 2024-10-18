Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 3: Who is Riddhima Kapoor Sahni? Netflix adds new face to OTT show

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, a jewellery and fashion designer, is the new face on Netflix's OTT show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 3. She has a significant social media presence, with 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated18 Oct 2024, 01:39 PM IST
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, born to Bollywood actors Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, is a successful jewellery and fashion designer. She is the elder sister of actor Ranbir Kapoor. Married to businessman Bharat Sahni in 2006, Riddhima is known for her modern fashion sense and has walked the ramp for several Indian designers.

Her own jewellery line, R Jewellery, was launched in partnership with her friend Anuj Kapoor of Punjab Jewellers in Mumbai. Riddhima’s Instagram account, where she promotes her brand, has 1.4 million followers.

Riddhima’s jewellery brand has gained recognition, with its products often seen at red-carpet events and various public appearances. As part of the Kapoor family, she is frequently spotted at family gatherings as well.

Her brother, Ranbir Kapoor, has mentioned that she is fiery, outspoken and unfiltered in her views. She is fondly called "mini Chintu Ji" among close friends and family, a nod to her late father, Rishi Kapoor, whose nickname was Chintu.

The prices of R Jewellery products can be found on request on the official website. However, some items are also listed on Amazon. A 14KT Yellow-Gold, Solitaire, and Pearl Bracelet for Women is available for over 1.56 lakh while another similar bracelet is priced at 1.06 lakh.

The most affordable item on Amazon is being sold for 16,500. According to Amazon, a bracelet worth 38,500 is among its best-sellers from her collection although there are no customer reviews for it. The exact number of Amazon sales remains unconfirmed.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 3

Riddhima is featured in the Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 3, released on October 18, alongside other new participants like Kalyani Saha Chawla, an entrepreneur and former Dior India VP, and Shalini Passi, an art collector and philanthropist. Both women are prominent figures in Delhi’s art and fashion scene.

First Published:18 Oct 2024, 01:39 PM IST
