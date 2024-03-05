Facebook, Instagram down: Netizens fear hacking, some take hilarious dig at Mark Zuckerberg over Jamnagar visit
Hundreds of social media users, including X owner Elon Musk, reacted to the mass outage that lasted for around an hour-and-a-half. Here's what they said.
Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and WhatsApp were down in India and in many parts of tge world on Tuesday evening, with netizens thronging X (formerly Twitter) with complaints and memes. Many of them even shared their fear of a "cyber attack" and hacking of their accounts as they were unable to use these social media and video streaming platforms.
Meanwhile, Red Chillies Entertainment was also quick to share a meme with a clip from Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Jawan.
Besides, a user shared how he returned to X after Instagram and Facebook were down. "Me making my annual return to X because Instagram and Facebook are down," he tweeted.
A group of X users also feared that their accounts were hacked as they were unable to log in and asked to change passwords. "Me after checking on Twitter that Meta is just down and I'm not hacked since my Instagram isn’t loading and my Facebook got "session logged out". 😂 #facebookdown #instagramdown #meta," a user said.
Memes of Mark Zuckerberg's Jamnagar visit
Some even took a dig at Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg over his attendance in the pre-wedding bash of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani. Meanwhile Mark Zuckerberg in Ambani wedding in India," a user posted.