Hundreds of social media users, including X owner Elon Musk, reacted to the mass outage that lasted for around an hour-and-a-half. Here's what they said.

Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and WhatsApp were down in India and in many parts of tge world on Tuesday evening, with netizens thronging X (formerly Twitter) with complaints and memes. Many of them even shared their fear of a "cyber attack" and hacking of their accounts as they were unable to use these social media and video streaming platforms.

X owner Elon Musk was among the first to react to the mass outage that lasted for around an hour-and-a-half. He took potshots at Meta and tweeted, "If you're reading this post, it's because our servers are working."

Hundreds of netizens flooded X with memes. "#CyberAttack" trended in X. One user said, "People logging into their Twitter accounts when Insta is down". In another post, the user shared a morphed video of popular Irish actor Cillian Murphy with the caption, "Me going out of my room to meet my family when Instagram is down".

Meanwhile, Red Chillies Entertainment was also quick to share a meme with a clip from Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Jawan.

Besides, a user shared how he returned to X after Instagram and Facebook were down. "Me making my annual return to X because Instagram and Facebook are down," he tweeted.

A group of X users also feared that their accounts were hacked as they were unable to log in and asked to change passwords. "Me after checking on Twitter that Meta is just down and I'm not hacked since my Instagram isn’t loading and my Facebook got "session logged out". 😂 #facebookdown #instagramdown #meta," a user said.

Memes of Mark Zuckerberg's Jamnagar visit Some even took a dig at Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg over his attendance in the pre-wedding bash of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani. Meanwhile Mark Zuckerberg in Ambani wedding in India," a user posted.

"Zuckerberg didn't get paneer ki sabji in Ambani's weding so he did this," another said. "Instagram servers after Indians uploaded Ambani Pre Wedding reels non stop," another chuckled.

Facebook, Instagram down Outage tracking website Downdetector.com revealed that Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram were down for tens of thousands of users on Tuesday. There were more than 3,00,000 reports of outages for Facebook, while there were more than 20,000 reports for Instagram, according to the website which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

According to Reuters, Meta's status dashboard showed the application programming interface for WhatsApp Business was also facing issues. There were around 200 reports of outages for WhatsApp on Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X social media.

